AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is trying to get their Town Lake Animal Center dogs in warm homes by Thursday before temperatures drop into the teens. Anyone who is staying in the Austin area during the holidays and is able to foster an animal, especially a dog, is asked to email foster@austinpetsalive.org or visit the Town Lake Animal Center location between noon and 6 p.m. A shelter spokesperson said they are looking for homes for around 60 dogs.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO