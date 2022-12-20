Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
CBS Austin
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
CBS Austin
Help still available even after registration ends to get into cold weather shelters
AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of people are seeking shelter during these freezing temperatures. Friday, alone, overnight cold weather shelters in Austin kept more than 450 people warm. The shelters opened Thursday night and will be available until Sunday night. Registration Saturday started at 6 p.m. and ended at 8...
CBS Austin
Two displaced following apartment fire in West Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are displaced following an apartment fire in West Austin Friday night. The Austin Fire Department said the 2-alarm fire happened at Neely Canyon apartments at 8200 Neely Drive at around 6:54 p.m. Firefighters said the blaze was seen coming from the chimney and roof...
CBS Austin
One firefighter injured after house fire in East Austin
The Austin Fire Department says one of their firefighters was injured after a house fire in east Austin Thursday night. AFD responded to the fire at an unoccupied home on McKinley Avenue off Airport Boulevard around 10 p.m. Around 10:18 p.m. AFD tweeted a photo showing large flames coming from...
CBS Austin
Authorities recover body of missing person near Pennybacker Bridge
AUSTIN, Texas — The body of a missing person was recovered on Christmas Eve in West Austin near the Pennybacker Bridge, authorities said. The Austin Police Department, Austin-Travis County EMS, and Austin Fire crews responded to a call of a deceased body discovered in the 5400 block of North Capital of Texas Highway at around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
CBS Austin
Leander residents trying to stay warm after Atmos Energy gas service problems
LEANDER, Texas — Many Central Texas residents are still experiencing low gas pressure Friday night which is creating problems with the heat in their homes. Round Rock, Cedar Park, and Leander residents are all connected to Atmos Energy, which is causing headaches for some. The Railroad Commission of Texas...
CBS Austin
APD SWAT callout ends at South Austin hotel with suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team was called out to a South Austin hotel Thursday night. APD Officer Demitri Hobbs says the SWAT situation happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Super 8 by Winham Austin South/I-35 hotel located at 4200 S IH 35 Service road Southbound.
CBS Austin
Warming buses and cold weather shelters help the homeless during subfreezing temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas — The sub-freeze hit Austin Thursday afternoon and temperatures kept dropping through the evening. The wind chill made conditions very dangerous for those without shelter. To help, Capital Metro and Austin Public Health provided warming buses Thursday afternoon. They filled up fast and Thursday evening they were used to transport the city's unhoused to cold weather shelters to spend the night.
CBS Austin
With cold snap, plumbers already seeing an increase in no-heat, no-water calls
AUSTIN, Texas — The bitter cold has caused several to lose power and heat over the last couple of days. Frustrating for not only those experiencing it but also trying for plumbing companies. “We can’t actually know and tell where these issues are until we thaw back out,” said...
CBS Austin
APD releases video of man suspected of stealing food truck, pickup truck in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit is asking for the community's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a food truck trailer and a pickup truck in North Austin earlier this month with the release of a surveillance video. APD said the theft happened...
CBS Austin
Community throws free wedding for injured Bastrop Co. deputy after raising over $31K
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — After Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy Sawyer Wilson was shot in the line of duty back in March 2022, his fiancée at the time had to postpone their wedding while he recovered. Back on Sunday, March 13, deputy Wilson was shot multiple times at...
CBS Austin
Austin Pets Alive! in need of emergency fosters ahead of freezing temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is trying to get their Town Lake Animal Center dogs in warm homes by Thursday before temperatures drop into the teens. Anyone who is staying in the Austin area during the holidays and is able to foster an animal, especially a dog, is asked to email foster@austinpetsalive.org or visit the Town Lake Animal Center location between noon and 6 p.m. A shelter spokesperson said they are looking for homes for around 60 dogs.
CBS Austin
Police locate missing 71-year-old man
UPDATE: Austin Police say Joseph Campbell has been located and is safe. Further details were not immediately available. The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man who was reported missing Thursday evening. Police say Joseph Campbell was last seen on Metcalfe Road near Burleson Road on December...
CBS Austin
Gas improved for Atmos Energy customers, frustrated by lack of communication
AUSTIN, Texas — A chilly day both outdoors and indoors for Atmos Energy customers. The natural gas distributor calls for energy conservation while temperatures remain below freezing. Friday morning, several Atmos Energy customers reported little to no natural gas pressure at their homes. In Central Texas, Atmos serves the...
CBS Austin
One person dead after crash in northwest Austin
One person is dead after a crash in northwest Austin Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene off the US 183 Hwy Svrd. Southbound on Research Blvd. around 8 a.m. ATCEMS initially tweeted one person was out of the car with CPR in progress. Medics say after extensive...
CBS Austin
'I'm sorry that we missed the signs' APD Chief Joseph Chacon speaks on Justin Haden case
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon speaks on the Justin Haden case. In an interview with CBS Austin, Chief Chacon says that the department needs to look at the places where they’ve fallen short. 34-year-old Justin Haden was reported missing from his apartment in north Austin...
CBS Austin
Tips to help keep your plants alive through next year
The temps will be dropping here in central Texas soon and if you are like Chelsey and want your plants alive through next year and beyond then listen up because Plant Guy Ty has some great tips to help your greenery whether the cold. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
Brand-new 'home for the holidays' gifted to veteran and his family
AUSTIN, Texas — Just in time for Christmas, one family will get to be “home for the holidays.”. Through Operation Finally Home, a veteran and his family receive the keys to a mortgage-free, custom-built home in Liberty Hill’s Santa Rita Ranch. Operation Finally Home, along with Highland...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect
Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
CBS Austin
Check out these winter wonderland events in and around ATX
Cap city turns into a festive wonderland for the holiday and if you have folks in town celebrating the most wonderful time of the year then listen up. We curated a few different events for anyone needing to get gifts still or if you are looking for something that everyone can do together.
Comments / 0