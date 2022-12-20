ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Two displaced following apartment fire in West Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are displaced following an apartment fire in West Austin Friday night. The Austin Fire Department said the 2-alarm fire happened at Neely Canyon apartments at 8200 Neely Drive at around 6:54 p.m. Firefighters said the blaze was seen coming from the chimney and roof...
AUSTIN, TX
One firefighter injured after house fire in East Austin

The Austin Fire Department says one of their firefighters was injured after a house fire in east Austin Thursday night. AFD responded to the fire at an unoccupied home on McKinley Avenue off Airport Boulevard around 10 p.m. Around 10:18 p.m. AFD tweeted a photo showing large flames coming from...
AUSTIN, TX
Authorities recover body of missing person near Pennybacker Bridge

AUSTIN, Texas — The body of a missing person was recovered on Christmas Eve in West Austin near the Pennybacker Bridge, authorities said. The Austin Police Department, Austin-Travis County EMS, and Austin Fire crews responded to a call of a deceased body discovered in the 5400 block of North Capital of Texas Highway at around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
AUSTIN, TX
APD SWAT callout ends at South Austin hotel with suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team was called out to a South Austin hotel Thursday night. APD Officer Demitri Hobbs says the SWAT situation happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Super 8 by Winham Austin South/I-35 hotel located at 4200 S IH 35 Service road Southbound.
AUSTIN, TX
Warming buses and cold weather shelters help the homeless during subfreezing temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas — The sub-freeze hit Austin Thursday afternoon and temperatures kept dropping through the evening. The wind chill made conditions very dangerous for those without shelter. To help, Capital Metro and Austin Public Health provided warming buses Thursday afternoon. They filled up fast and Thursday evening they were used to transport the city's unhoused to cold weather shelters to spend the night.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Pets Alive! in need of emergency fosters ahead of freezing temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is trying to get their Town Lake Animal Center dogs in warm homes by Thursday before temperatures drop into the teens. Anyone who is staying in the Austin area during the holidays and is able to foster an animal, especially a dog, is asked to email foster@austinpetsalive.org or visit the Town Lake Animal Center location between noon and 6 p.m. A shelter spokesperson said they are looking for homes for around 60 dogs.
AUSTIN, TX
Police locate missing 71-year-old man

UPDATE: Austin Police say Joseph Campbell has been located and is safe. Further details were not immediately available. The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man who was reported missing Thursday evening. Police say Joseph Campbell was last seen on Metcalfe Road near Burleson Road on December...
AUSTIN, TX
Gas improved for Atmos Energy customers, frustrated by lack of communication

AUSTIN, Texas — A chilly day both outdoors and indoors for Atmos Energy customers. The natural gas distributor calls for energy conservation while temperatures remain below freezing. Friday morning, several Atmos Energy customers reported little to no natural gas pressure at their homes. In Central Texas, Atmos serves the...
AUSTIN, TX
One person dead after crash in northwest Austin

One person is dead after a crash in northwest Austin Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene off the US 183 Hwy Svrd. Southbound on Research Blvd. around 8 a.m. ATCEMS initially tweeted one person was out of the car with CPR in progress. Medics say after extensive...
AUSTIN, TX
Tips to help keep your plants alive through next year

The temps will be dropping here in central Texas soon and if you are like Chelsey and want your plants alive through next year and beyond then listen up because Plant Guy Ty has some great tips to help your greenery whether the cold. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
AUSTIN, TX
Brand-new 'home for the holidays' gifted to veteran and his family

AUSTIN, Texas — Just in time for Christmas, one family will get to be “home for the holidays.”. Through Operation Finally Home, a veteran and his family receive the keys to a mortgage-free, custom-built home in Liberty Hill’s Santa Rita Ranch. Operation Finally Home, along with Highland...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect

Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Check out these winter wonderland events in and around ATX

Cap city turns into a festive wonderland for the holiday and if you have folks in town celebrating the most wonderful time of the year then listen up. We curated a few different events for anyone needing to get gifts still or if you are looking for something that everyone can do together.
AUSTIN, TX

