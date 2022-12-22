Read full article on original website
2022 12/26 – Geneva L. ‘Genni’ Rice
Geneva L. “Genni” Rice, 85, of Salem, Illinois passed away on December 22, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. Born September 11, 1937, in Newmansville, Illinois, she was the daughter of Adolph and Katherine (Garner) Rice who preceded her in death. Simple cremation was selected with no public visitation...
2022 12/24 – Kenneth Anthony Fortag
Kenneth Anthony Fortag, 84, of Centralia, IL, peacefully passed away on December 18, 2022. Born January 15, 1938, in Ashley Illinois. He was the son of Leo and Elsie (Jansen) Fortag. He was a lifelong resident of Centralia and was in sales his entire life, known as “The RC man” he was passionate about golf and The Moose Lodge 1219 which he is a lifetime member of. He always put family first. He was a dedicated, kind, loving, and supportive father and grandfather. He was the foundation of his family.
Friday Cancellations
Centralia American Legion closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Centralia Library will not reopen until Tuesday, December 27 at 9:30 am. Centralia Recreation Complex will be closed Friday and Saturday. Reopen Monday at 6 AM. Clinton County Senior Services meals on wheels closed Friday. Country Creek Treasures in Salem closed Friday.
Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
2022 12/31 – Curtis R. Rueter
Curtis R. Rueter, age 64 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Mr. Rueter was born in Breese, Illinois on February 6, 1958, a son of Wilbert and Joan (nee Nolte) Rueter. He retired from farming, but still enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors in the fields. Curt was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, where he served as a trustee, Bible school teacher, and usher. He loved spending time with his family, and he was adored by his nieces and nephews. One of his favorite hobbies was traveling.
Weekend Cancellations
Centralia American Legion closed Saturday. Centralia Library will not reopen until Tuesday, December 27 at 9:30 am. Centralia Recreation Complex closed Saturday. Reopen Monday at 6 AM. Church cancellations:. Diamond Springs Church no Sunday services. St. Peter UCC at 3rd and Cherry in Centralia no Sunday Christmas services. Zion United...
Sunday church cancellations
Diamond Springs Church will have no Sunday services. St. Peter UCC at 3rd and Cherry in Centralia no Sunday Christmas services. Young’s Chapel Church canceling all services for Sunday. Zion United Methodist Church in Central City canceling Christmas morning services.
2022 12/31 – Roy Noller, Jr.
Roy Noller Jr. passed away Saturday, December 17th, 2022, at Taylorville Memorial Hospital surrounded by loving family. Roy was born August 9, 1927, in Glenridge, Illinois, the only child of Roy W & Frances (Williams) Noller. He was a World War II Vet and worked for the (B&O/Chessie/CSX) railroad for over 40 years, a 65-year member of the Masonic Lodge of Odin, a 60-year member of Eastern Star of Salem, and a Scottish rite of Belleville, along with being an avid hunter and fisherman.
Fire destroys White Rabbit Antique Mall in Pinckneyville
The White Rabbit Antique Mall in downtown Pinckneyville has been destroyed in a Thursday night fire. The fire quickly moved through the building and broke through the roof of the building across the street from the fire department. The 30 below wind chill values brought additional challenges in dealing with...
Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022
A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
Centralia home heavily damaged in Christmas morning fire
A Centralia home was heavily damaged by fire early Christmas morning. The occupants of the Jeffrey King home at 540 North Beech discovered what may have started as a flu fire just before midnight Saturday night. Firemen say the fire spread through the attic and went through the roof. The living area of the single-family home was not damaged by the fire, but received heavy smoke and water damage as well as from efforts to put out the fire.
Rural Dix home destroyed by fire
A rural Dix home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. The home was fully involved in flames and was already starting to structurally collapse when firemen arrived at the scene on Snap Dragon Lane east of Dix. The owner, William Fink, told firemen his furnace had gone out and he...
Salem residents who heat with gas asked to turn down their thermostat slightly
The City of Salem is asking residents heating with natural gas to turn down their thermostats slightly so the city can avoid having to purchase extremely expensive penalty gas. Public Works Director Annette Sola says because the cold snap is expected to affect even the deep south, natural gas prices...
Police Beat for Friday, December 23rd, 2022
A 56-year-old Junction City man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Ronald Melton of Madison Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Jereld Wisecup of East Bennett in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding...
Police beat for Sunday, December 25th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 37-year-old Centralia woman on Saturday for an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending charge of aggravated battery to a person over 60. Nicole Johnson of South Lincoln was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Search for missing 90-year-old Salem woman ends quickly
Salem Police, Salem Fire, and United Medical Response were all summoned to a home in the 900 block of North Lincoln Saturday night after a 90-year-old woman with dementia disappeared. As searchers were about to set out in the neighborhood, a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies using the spotlight on his...
Irvington woman injured in one car crash southeast of Centralia
A 20-year-old Irvington woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the 24-hundred block of South Perrine Street just outside the southeast Centralia City Limits. Deputies say Austyn Howe of Blair Street was northbound on Perrine Street when she ran off the right side of the road into...
Police Beat for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Agent on an outstanding IDOC warrant and a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant in a possession of methamphetamine case. Michael LaFour of South James is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on the Marion County warrant.
Heat tape blamed for starting small fire in Odin mobile home
Firemen quickly extinguished a fire blamed on heat tape at an Odin mobile home Friday night. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the fire was at a home occupied by Alexander Russell at 414 Perkins Street. The occupants of the home exited the home as the fire department was called.
Marion County rises to medium transmission level for COVID-19
While the number of new cases were down, hospitalizations were up putting Marion County into the medium category for COVID-19 transmission. The weekly CDC Tracker reported 52 new or probable cases in Marion County in the week ending on Thursday. That’s down 16 percent. However, there were seven new hospitalizations reported during the week.
