Kenneth Anthony Fortag, 84, of Centralia, IL, peacefully passed away on December 18, 2022. Born January 15, 1938, in Ashley Illinois. He was the son of Leo and Elsie (Jansen) Fortag. He was a lifelong resident of Centralia and was in sales his entire life, known as “The RC man” he was passionate about golf and The Moose Lodge 1219 which he is a lifetime member of. He always put family first. He was a dedicated, kind, loving, and supportive father and grandfather. He was the foundation of his family.

