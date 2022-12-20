Read full article on original website
Beware of Scams the While Finalizing Christmas Shopping in Idaho
As the final days of Christmas begin to tick away and you look to finalize your last few presents to buy, make sure to be cautious this time of year. Many of us will be looking to overnight a gift to make sure it gets to its destination in time for Christmas or to make sure it arrives at our doorstep in time to wrap and put under the tree, but in doing so, you may be opening yourself up to a few scams this holiday season. As mentioned last week, Idaho is not as vulnerable as other states to identity theft and fraud, but that doesn't mean it won't happen and doesn't mean other scams aren't targeting Idaho residents this holiday season.
5 Real Ways to Save Money This Winter from Idaho Power
Today is the first official day of winter and here in Southern Idaho, it looks almost like a spring day. But the cold is here and there will definitely be snow falling soon. Some days you can bundle up at home in a blanket and that’s enough to keep you warm without having the crank the heater up a level or light a flame in the fireplace. But there are other simple things you can do to save energy and money while staying comfortable this winter.
Nasty Virus Sickening Magic Valley Kids Resistant To Home Meds
As many Idaho kids are enjoying the first week off from school for the holiday break, they are unfortunately not well and getting hit hard by a virus that only fluids and bed rest can fix. Southern Idaho quick-stop health clinics and emergency rooms have been hit hard in the last six weeks by visits from children and adults all battling the same nasty illness.
Two Christmas Songs That Would Get Santa Arrested In South Idaho
You've probably heard that the Gem State has a couple of laws still in the books that would make most people chuckle. One of these forbidden actions allegedly involves riding a motorcycle over a certain age in southeastern Idaho. Idaho is an incredible place to live. I've enjoyed my years...
Past Holiday Specials Promote Hate, Bullying; Do Idahoans Buy-In?
With less than a week until Christmas Day, many Idaho families are knocking classic holiday shows and movies off their viewing lists. In recent years, some of the old favorites many of us grew up watching have come under fire for being too insensitive and not politically correct in this day and age.
The 11 Foods and Drinks That Must be Consumed this Long Cold Winter in Idaho
The weather has significantly dropped over the last week, and much of the past weekend was in the teens and twenties. As the weather continues to remain well below freezing and the ice and snow of winter are likely around the corner, many of us will be spending our time inside with the heater on or by the fire. The colder it gets and the more snow and ice cover the roads, we will likely find ourselves not wanting to go out unless we have to for work, emergencies, or errands that must be done. Part of staying in means not wanting to go out to get fast food or pick-up, and that means staying in and making dinner. Some foods taste better in the winter, and now is the time to begin warming up with some warm food and delicious meals.
What Would You Do? Snoring Obnoxiously Loud on a Flight to Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you are flying on a plane this holiday season, or anytime for that matter, and found yourself next to someone fast asleep, but they begin snoring loudly? What if you are the person that is snoring loudly? Flying can be exhausting and catching a few minutes of sleep is normal, but when snoring begins and is next to you, or it is you, then the dynamic changes and one must ask, what would you do?
Twin Falls Senior Headed to Washington D.C. for Senate Youth Program
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A senior from Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls will represent Idaho along with another senior from Eagle in Washington D.C. next year as part of a leadership program. The Idaho State Department of Education announced senior Emma Brulotte will join students from around the country in March at the nation's capitol as an Idaho delegate for the United States Youth Program. Brulotte also gets a $10,000 scholarship to the college or university she wants to attend. She had to demonstrate excellent academic performance along with holding a leadership position at her school or in the community. Brulotte has been serving on the Student Advisory Council that Superintendent of Public Instruction Sheriff Ybarra started. The Senate Youth Program has been ongoing for nearly 70 years and gives high school students the opportunity to see the U.S. government at work. Students get the chance to attend briefings and meetings with law makers, the president, justices of the Supreme Court, and other officials. Eagle High School Senior William Tadje will join Brulotte.
The Number 1 Holiday Perk Most Idahoans Want From Work
Holiday bonuses can either be a joke or a blessing depending on your employer. Sometimes the bonus feels like a slap in the face rather than a gift. Remember the Jelly of the Month Club bonus from Christmas Vacation? We are in the season of giving, but we also want to get stuff.
Poisonous Holiday Leftovers Idahoans Need To Toss Out Quick
Holiday leftovers are very popular in our home. We sometimes have enough leftover food to eat for another week following Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner, but some of these foods pose a massive potential health risk if not thrown out sooner than later. Many Idahoans are hosting Christmas celebrations and dinners...
The 7 Best Idahoan Gifts to Give this Christmas Season
Christmas is fast approaching and you have less than a week to finish your shopping. Many are done, while some are finalizing this week, with a select few that will begin and finish in less than a week. If you looking to finish shopping soon and need a few ideas to send friends and family members something that represents the state of Idaho, make sure to send them one of these gifts. Here are some Christmas ideas that represent Idaho and that most Idahoans would enjoy getting for the holiday.
Grants Available from the Idaho Commission on the Arts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Art professionals, art educators, and administrators of art are encouraged to apply for grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts. The Commission is offering financial support through a variety of grants in different aspects of art from public projects to literature. Grant categories include: Entry Track, Public Programs in the Arts, Arts Education Projects, Traditional Arts Apprenticeships, Fellowships in Literature and Performing and Media Arts and Writer in Residence. Applications for the funds are due by January 31, 2023, you can find the guidelines and submission forms HERE.
Fish and Game to Begin Big Game Surveys in Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Biologist with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will begin taking surveys of large animals like deer and elk in the Magic Valley Region with a helicopter in the next several weeks into the new year. The flights will survey the populations of deer, elk, and pronghorn as they typically gather during the winter in larger numbers.“Over the next two months, flights will happen across the Magic Valley Region” according to Mike McDonald, Regional Wildlife Manager in a prepared statement, “in December most of the flights will focus on herd composition, in our southern-most game management units. Then, we’ll transition to mule deer, elk, and pronghorn capture operations throughout the region and a deer abundance survey in the South Hills, Albion Mountains, and Jim Sage areas in mid- to late January.” At times the helicopters will be used to capture some animals to place radio collars on them and do more in-depth analysis on them. Fish and Game said it will take precautions to lessen the disturbance of the animals while the surveys are being done. The agency has been conducting arial surveys all across the state in recent weeks.
Don’t Miss These 8 Events this Cold December Weekend in Twin Falls
The holiday season is in full swing, and Christmas is less than two weeks away. As the holiday gets closer and closer, more holiday events are taking place. The weather will drop this week, and perhaps won't go above freezing, but that doesn't mean you need to stay inside and miss out on the fun events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend. Here are some of the events this weekend in the Magic Valley and even elsewhere in Idaho.
LOOK: You Won’t Believe Why This Southern Idaho House Is $21 Million
A few days ago I was writing about how surprised I was that Thousand Springs Resort had been placed up for sale, and in my search for information, I found something that blew me away. The price tag of one of the properties near the hot springs had me questioning the number of zeros I was seeing.
Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho
Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
What is Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Pie?
I eat pie twice a year (and yes, I know I don’t need it). At Thanksgiving, I like a slice or two of pie. The same at Christmas. Then I’m good for another 11 months. Searching through the extensive archives of Townsquare Media here in Twin Falls, I came across a story written by a colleague in 2016. He cites that Idaho’s favorite pie is huckleberry. What a shock! It’s the state fruit. Oh, I need to mention that Liyah Babayan left me some specially made huckleberry white chocolate. Just looking at the package makes my stomach growl.
Is it Worth Buying the Most Expensive Christmas Tree in the Magic Valley?
Christmas is fast approaching and by now most people have their trees up, and decorated, and may even have a few presents under already. There are different routes to go to get a Christmas tree, especially in the Magic Valley. You can go out and buy one from a store or tree farm, you can go to the South Hills and cut one down, or perhaps you don't like dealing with the mess and decide to put up a fake one each year. Owning and using a fake tree is the cheapest route to go, as you buy it one year and then don't have to spend money every year, whereas others have to fork up the money every single year. Christmas trees can be expensive, and according to one sign in the Magic Valley, some can be a little pricier than others.
Idaho Man Wins Popular Game Show But Doesn’t Want the Money
*Spoiler Alert* If you watch the show 'Survivor,' but haven't watched the season 43 finale yet, spoilers are below. Many of us grew up watching game shows with our families. It use to be common to eat around the television and watch 'Wheel of Fortune,' or many of us remember when 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' swept the country or 'Deal or No Deal.' As a child, being home sick and watching the 'Price is Right' made not feeling well worth it. Many people dream of one day being a contestant on these shows, but odds are slim that you will ever make it on a game show. For those lucky enough to make it onto one, it is a dream come true, but being on one and winning one are entirely different dreams. One man, that calls Idaho home, recently won a popular game show but decided to do something different than most with the money he won.
Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho
Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
