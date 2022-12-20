‘Happiness found her like a train on a track,” sings Florence Welch in Dog Days. When I first heard that song, it hit me with the force of a railway engine, the shock of recognition. Happiness found me late. Until my early 20s, misery was my guide, and when happiness became my companion, I distrusted it. For years, I watched it carefully, sure it would abandon me and return my life to its natural state, the state I’d wrenched myself out of.

