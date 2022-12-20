ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Public Safety Department, along with Santa and the bad ole Grinch were out delivering toys and presents to families around Escanaba Thursday. It’s an annual event that puts everyone in the holiday spirit, except of course the Grinch who was apprehended, trying to steal Christmas… again. Lt. John Gudwer says it’s a high point of his year.

