Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
In-person application sessions planned for MI-HOPE program in Western U.P.
HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) has announced it will hold four in-person applicant assistance sessions in January to apply for energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades. WUPPDR was awarded a $500,000 grant in November to fund the repairs through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program.
UPMATTERS
2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
UPMATTERS
Piece of Mackinac Bridge finds new home at the South Pole
ST. IGNACE, Mich. - A piece of Michigan’s most iconic bridge has found a new home in the Southern Hemisphere. As sections of the Mackinac Bridge’s grating are replaced, remaining pieces that used to be taken to a scrapyard are now auctioned off twice a year to collectors.
UPMATTERS
Escanaba Department of Public Safety delivers presents to kids
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Public Safety Department, along with Santa and the bad ole Grinch were out delivering toys and presents to families around Escanaba Thursday. It’s an annual event that puts everyone in the holiday spirit, except of course the Grinch who was apprehended, trying to steal Christmas… again. Lt. John Gudwer says it’s a high point of his year.
UPMATTERS
Escanaba home damaged in fire
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Department of Public Safety released details of a house fire on Friday morning. Authorities say they were called out to a home on 226 N 18th Street in Escanaba just before 10:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find flames and heavy smoke coming out of an upstairs window.
Comments / 1