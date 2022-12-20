Read full article on original website
Durham police investigate deadly shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Ashe Street. Officers responded to a shooting shortly before 10 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered that a man and woman had been shot. The man was taken to the...
Man killed in Rocky Mount shooting, suspect charged with murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Rocky Mount on Thursday night. Rico Battle, 34, died from a shooting. Police responded to the 400 block of Edgecombe Street around 10:30 and found Battle, who died at the scene. Gavin Hill was arrested and charged with...
Suspect arrested after Roxboro man found dead in street with multiple gunshot wounds
ROXBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting on the 800 block of Lyle Street in Roxboro. Roxboro Police responded to a suspicious activity call just after 5 p.m. on Thursday night. Police found Harold LeRoy Williams, 33, of Roxboro, dead in the street from multiple gunshot wounds.
Man arrested in string of Cary burglaries
CARY, N.C. — An arrest was made on Friday in a days-long string of burglaries in Cary. Camden Thomas Seymore was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny. Police said Seymore and another man were going to homes dressed in a safety vest and hard hat and forced entry if no one was home.
25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
Dreaming of a White Christmas: Holly Springs family makes that dream reality
Joey and Morgan Heilmann's daughters wanted a White Christmas, and they weren't going to let the weather stop them. Joey's mother, Teri Heilmann, said her granddaughters Rori, 6, and Peyton, 2, were so disappointed about not seeing any snow for Christmas. So their father decided to make it happen. The...
Volunteers give up Christmas Eve to save lives amid bitter cold
The White Flag system goes into effect when temperatures plummet, pulling people off the street and into the warmth for a meal and a place to stay. For men at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church at 1801 Hillsborough St. and Oak City Cares at 1430 S. Wilmington St. For women at...
To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
Crowded parking lots as last-minute shoppers brave frigid cold in Cary
CARY, N.C. — It’s much colder now that the sun has gone down, but people are still out in the frigid temperatures and wind chill doing their last-minute holiday shopping. Crossroads in Cary has been busy all day, regardless of the cold. Just days away from Christmas, all...
Foodie News: Experimental, experiential bar and Spanish + seafood concept coming to Raleigh in 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — The big news this week is that Vivian Howard is now in Raleigh! Well, at least her food is here ... well, delivered here. She has added a Viv’s Fridge location outside of Wine Authorities at 211 E. Franklin St. The concept is a mix between a vending machine and a refrigerator that serves prepared meals stocked by her Kinston restaurant, Chef & The Farmer. The “smart refrigerators” give consumers 24/7 access to Howard’s family-style prepared meals to take home. The fridges will hold entrees, snacks and desserts ranging from $20 to $65.
WRAL Nights of Lights to reopen tonight
WRAL Nights of Lights plans to reopen tonight on Christmas Eve after closing Friday night due to storm damage. Organizers were back on the site this morning assessing the damage, and while some lights are not repairable, they say most of the route will be lit and ready for holiday visitors.
Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023
The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
Duke Energy sends alert Christmas Day, asks customers to conserve to avoid more outages
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy sent out an alert to customers before 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, asking them to conserve energy to prevent major outages from happening again. A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in.
What's safe now? WRAL Data Trackers surveyed doctors about travel, dining out, indoor crowds
It is evident from surging crowds at Raleigh-Durham International Airport that holiday travel has rebounded, but those at crowded gates, on planes and on public transportation are exposing themselves to COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses going around now like the flu and RSV, and risk carrying those viruses to loved ones during a holiday visit.
NC State's Drake Thomas headed to NFL Draft, will play in bowl
There will only be one Thomas on the NC State roster next season. NC State linebacker Drake Thomas is headed to the NFL, but he will play one final game for the Wolfpack, he announced on social media Friday night. Wide receiver Thayer Thomas is out of eligibility, leaving incoming freshman quarterback Lex Thomas as the lone brother on the team in 2023.
UNC NIL collective makes deal for Maye amid transfer, offer rumors
UNC quarterback Drake Maye did not hear financial offers to transfer directly but people reached out to his representatives and his high school coach, he told ESPN in an interview this week. And Heels4Life, the collective created to help UNC football players, signed Maye to a deal for a "very,...
