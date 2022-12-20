ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Keith Fritz
5d ago

It's a sad story about having to hear about another family that instead of celebrating the Christmas holiday season with family members and friends. They instead have to make arrangements for a funeral for a love one who was taken from this world by the actions of another person. Instead of being able to be with the ones that he loved. He is now practicing law for God in heaven. This is getting out of hand. Now everytime someone comes into the office they will have to be searched by the building security . You never know which person is armed and dangerous until it's to late.

WITN

Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for person of interest in Winterville shooting

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Winterville police are looking for a person of interest from a shooting that happened Dec. 10, 2022. They said it occurred near the intersection of Jessica Drive and Kinsey Loop around 7 p.m. Law enforcement said the person attacked the victim from behind and that...
WINTERVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Parole absconder arrested in New Bern, jailed without bond

NEW BERN, Craven County — A man was arrested as a probation absconder at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Rodney Gaskill, 60, was paroled from prison on Aug. 23, 2022 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult and he failed to report to his probation officer.
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man wore safety vest, hard hat during home burglaries, Cary police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in some daytime burglaries that were referenced in a recent Nextdoor social media post. Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to Cary police.
CARY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County shooting leaves one man in critical condition

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A shooting in Lenoir County Thursday has left a man in critical condition with what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. Shortly after noon, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of two men with gunshot wounds at separate locations in Deep Run. The preliminary...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
