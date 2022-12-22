Read full article on original website
Illinois Commerce Commission issues home energy saving tips
Winter is starting to settle in and the Illinois Commerce Commission is offering some tips to help save on home energy costs. The I-C-C recommends scheduling maintenance on your heating system and sealing up drafty windows and doors. Chairman Carrie Zalewski added this advice. “Set your thermostat at 68 degrees...
State officials worry about large number of flu and COVID cases going into the Christmas holidays
COVID-19 cases continue to increase statewide, with 88 of the 102 counties now at an increased risk of transmission. That’s up from 86 counties last week, although fewer counties are considered at high risk as opposed to medium. State Department of Public Health Spokesperson Mike Claffey says flu activity is also high so it is important to watch for any symptoms.
