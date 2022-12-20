Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
The Suburban Times
Looking Back: 2022 in Review
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. It is truly hard to believe 2022 is ending. I want to extend my thanks to many in the community that have been part of the work accomplished this year. The number of meetings attended, and emails sent, pale in comparison to the face-to-face conversations with community members around town, at events or in between meetings. We have some incredibly passionate and creative community members in the 6th district that bring ideas to the table.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County sewer rates to increase Jan. 1, 2023
Pierce County announcement. Customers in Pierce County’s sewer service area will see a 3 percent increase in their sewer rates starting Jan. 1, 2023. In November 2021 the Pierce County Council passed Ordinance No. 2021-106, which set the sewer rate as part of the 2022-23 biennial budget. Within the...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood gun retailer to pay penalties in high-capacity magazine sales ban enforcement action
Washington State Attorney General’s Office announcement. Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that Lakewood-based WGS Guns will pay $15,000 for intentionally violating Washington’s high-capacity magazine sales ban. This is Ferguson’s second enforcement of the ban. Earlier this month, Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns. That...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinance 28866
TACOMA, Wash. – Ordinance 28866 – brought forward by District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker and co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka – was unanimously passed by the Tacoma City Council tonight. “With the full support of my City Council colleagues, we have...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Public Utilities Board Chair Carlos M. Watson appointed to National Public Power Council
TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Public Utilities Board Chair Carlos M. Watson was named to a one-year term as an at-large member on the American Public Power Association’s (APPA) Policy Makers Council (PMC) by its Board of Directors. The PMC is made up of local officials from public power...
Pierce County to raise sewer rates for higher maintenance costs
(The Center Square) – Pierce County residents will see a 3% increase in their sewer rates starting next year. In 2023, single-family customers will pay $59.06, multi-family customers will pay $51.59 per unit monthly and businesses customers will pay a basic service charge of $17.67 each month according to the county.
myedmondsnews.com
Starting next year, Edmonds/Kingston ferry run to add second boat on trial basis
Travelers who use the Washington State Ferries’ Edmonds/Kingston run should expect a late holiday gift, as a consistent second ferry will soon be added to the route. The route between Edmonds and Kingston is next in line in Washington State Ferries’ (WSF) Service Restoration Plan following the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Sunday, Jan. 1, WSF will begin operating two-boat service on a trial basis as a first step toward full restoration of the run.
Courthouse News Service
Ride the Ducks collision suit falters
SEATTLE — A federal judge in Washington state granted summary judgment to a U.S. tour corporation on a Seattle-based agency’s claim that the former did not disclose the axle housing fractures in three “duck” boats, resulting in a 2015 collision that killed four people and critically injured others. The Seattle-based tour agency’s Consumer Protection Act claim fails because it could not prove the corporation deliberately deceived the public when it sold the boat specifically to its Seattle licensee.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Adopts Resolution 41104
TACOMA, Wash. – On Dec. 20, the Tacoma City Council adopted Resolution 41104, which aligns the City of Tacoma’s working definition of antisemitism with one established by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA):. “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews....
The Suburban Times
COVID relief funding awarded to PSE clears more than $20 million in unpaid customer bills
Puget Sound Energy announcement. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) helped thousands of customers this holiday season pay off millions in past due bills. The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) awarded PSE $20.4 million in COVID relief funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in 2021. The money went toward paying off or reducing unpaid electric and natural gas utility bills for nearly 36,000 current and former customers.
redmond-reporter.com
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Project Linus made over 2500 blankets in 2022
Tacoma Police Department announcement. Thank you to Project Linus for the blankets officers will give to kids who need something to hold, perhaps during a traffic collision investigation or a domestic dispute. Pierce County Project Linus has members 9 to 92 years of age, who made over 2500 blankets this year alone!
KUOW
Four big housing ideas that could reshape greater Seattle: The Ripple Effect
The greater Seattle metro region is a hotbed of housing experimentation right now. In many different cities, people are talking about new ideas, new approaches to this problem of how to build enough housing without tearing apart vulnerable communities in the process. Part three in a series. This story is...
q13fox.com
Detectives link teen, 21-year-old to more than 30 armed robberies in 2 weeks
BURIEN, Wash. - Two people, including a teen, have been charged in connection to a string of armed robberies that occurred throughout King County within the span of two weeks in November. According to court documents, 21-year-old Duke Vivao and a 15-year-old suspect hit a variety of gas stations, stores...
The Suburban Times
Solid Waste Management Inclement Weather Impacts
City of Tacoma announcement. Due to current weather conditions, the City of Tacoma’s Solid Waste Management will not be picking up residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste on Friday, December 23. Solid Waste Crews will be one day late on residential garbage collection the week of December 26. The...
valleyrecord.com
Teachers behaving badly | King County Local Dive
In this episode, we look at Renton music teacher who allegedly had inappropriate relationships with at least three of his students; and a Kent teacher who is under investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual misconduct with a minor. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
MyNorthwest.com
Business owner: Seattle City Council not doing its job
Seattle business owner Bill Cahill says when it comes to crime in the city, “We have a city council that’s asleep at the wheel. They’re not driving in the right direction.”. Cahill owns Beacon Plumbing and Mechanical and he believes, “There’s no place better than Seattle, but...
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Town Administrator December 23 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s December 23 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Some Washingtonians choosing between food and heat amid rising utility prices
SEATTLE — Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light have already announced increases for this winter and current freezing temperatures are compounding the problem for many in our area. As the temperature dips outside, the decision to turn on the heat can be complicated. “It’s something that you definitely...
Burglars resort to driving into Renton storefronts ahead of the holidays
RENTON, Wash. — Another driver rammed into a Renton storefront this week, burglarizing the store before escaping with thousands of dollars in products. Ahead of Christmas, small business owners in Renton are questioning what can be done to ensure the future of their businesses. Early Monday morning, Wizard's Keep...
Comments / 0