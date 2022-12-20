ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Suburban Times

Looking Back: 2022 in Review

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. It is truly hard to believe 2022 is ending. I want to extend my thanks to many in the community that have been part of the work accomplished this year. The number of meetings attended, and emails sent, pale in comparison to the face-to-face conversations with community members around town, at events or in between meetings. We have some incredibly passionate and creative community members in the 6th district that bring ideas to the table.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County sewer rates to increase Jan. 1, 2023

Pierce County announcement. Customers in Pierce County’s sewer service area will see a 3 percent increase in their sewer rates starting Jan. 1, 2023. In November 2021 the Pierce County Council passed Ordinance No. 2021-106, which set the sewer rate as part of the 2022-23 biennial budget. Within the...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood gun retailer to pay penalties in high-capacity magazine sales ban enforcement action

Washington State Attorney General’s Office announcement. Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that Lakewood-based WGS Guns will pay $15,000 for intentionally violating Washington’s high-capacity magazine sales ban. This is Ferguson’s second enforcement of the ban. Earlier this month, Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns. That...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinance 28866

TACOMA, Wash. – Ordinance 28866 – brought forward by District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker and co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka – was unanimously passed by the Tacoma City Council tonight. “With the full support of my City Council colleagues, we have...
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Starting next year, Edmonds/Kingston ferry run to add second boat on trial basis

Travelers who use the Washington State Ferries’ Edmonds/Kingston run should expect a late holiday gift, as a consistent second ferry will soon be added to the route. The route between Edmonds and Kingston is next in line in Washington State Ferries’ (WSF) Service Restoration Plan following the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Sunday, Jan. 1, WSF will begin operating two-boat service on a trial basis as a first step toward full restoration of the run.
EDMONDS, WA
Courthouse News Service

Ride the Ducks collision suit falters

SEATTLE — A federal judge in Washington state granted summary judgment to a U.S. tour corporation on a Seattle-based agency’s claim that the former did not disclose the axle housing fractures in three “duck” boats, resulting in a 2015 collision that killed four people and critically injured others. The Seattle-based tour agency’s Consumer Protection Act claim fails because it could not prove the corporation deliberately deceived the public when it sold the boat specifically to its Seattle licensee.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Adopts Resolution 41104

TACOMA, Wash. – On Dec. 20, the Tacoma City Council adopted Resolution 41104, which aligns the City of Tacoma’s working definition of antisemitism with one established by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA):. “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews....
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

COVID relief funding awarded to PSE clears more than $20 million in unpaid customer bills

Puget Sound Energy announcement. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) helped thousands of customers this holiday season pay off millions in past due bills. The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) awarded PSE $20.4 million in COVID relief funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in 2021. The money went toward paying off or reducing unpaid electric and natural gas utility bills for nearly 36,000 current and former customers.
KING COUNTY, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is

It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Pierce County Project Linus made over 2500 blankets in 2022

Tacoma Police Department announcement. Thank you to Project Linus for the blankets officers will give to kids who need something to hold, perhaps during a traffic collision investigation or a domestic dispute. Pierce County Project Linus has members 9 to 92 years of age, who made over 2500 blankets this year alone!
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Solid Waste Management Inclement Weather Impacts

City of Tacoma announcement. Due to current weather conditions, the City of Tacoma’s Solid Waste Management will not be picking up residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste on Friday, December 23. Solid Waste Crews will be one day late on residential garbage collection the week of December 26. The...
valleyrecord.com

Teachers behaving badly | King County Local Dive

In this episode, we look at Renton music teacher who allegedly had inappropriate relationships with at least three of his students; and a Kent teacher who is under investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual misconduct with a minor. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Business owner: Seattle City Council not doing its job

Seattle business owner Bill Cahill says when it comes to crime in the city, “We have a city council that’s asleep at the wheel. They’re not driving in the right direction.”. Cahill owns Beacon Plumbing and Mechanical and he believes, “There’s no place better than Seattle, but...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Administrator December 23 Report to Council

Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator's December 23 report to the Town Council by clicking here.
STEILACOOM, WA

