Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. It is truly hard to believe 2022 is ending. I want to extend my thanks to many in the community that have been part of the work accomplished this year. The number of meetings attended, and emails sent, pale in comparison to the face-to-face conversations with community members around town, at events or in between meetings. We have some incredibly passionate and creative community members in the 6th district that bring ideas to the table.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO