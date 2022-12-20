MHP announces 2022 Holiday Travel Enforcement Period

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will conduct the 2022 “Home for the Holidays” Christmas and New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign.

Troopers will be on the roads watching out for drivers who are speeding, distracted and impaired. They will conduct safety checkpoints to monitor seatbelt usage and remove impaired drivers from the roadways.

The Christmas period will begin on Friday, December 23, at 6:00 a.m. and will conclude Monday, December 26, at midnight. The New Year’s period will commence on Friday, December 30, at 6:00 a.m. and end on Monday, January 2, at midnight.

“The Holiday season is a special time of year in which we all look forward to spending time with friends and family,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “In addition to time with their loved ones, our Troopers will be working to make sure Mississippi motorists arrive home safely for the holidays and enjoy a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

During the 2021 Christmas Travel Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 174 crashes with one fatality, made 146 DUI arrests, and issued 589 citations. In the 2022 New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 178 crashes with two fatalities, made 279 DUI arrests, and issued 1,421 citations.

