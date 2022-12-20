Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
The United States Deploying Patriots Systems to Ukraine as Part of The $1.85 Billion Aid PackageElizabeth A. GodwinWashington, DC
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Related
Bay Net
Haley Fridman Honored As Calvert County Telecommunicator Of The Year
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Haley Fridman, a dispatch trainee with the Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Communications Division, was recently awarded the distinction of Telecommunicator of the Year for Calvert County by the Maryland Emergency Number Association (MENA), a chapter of the National Emergency Number Association. Fridman was...
Bay Net
First Responders Host Parade In Prince Frederick For Child With Brain Tumor
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Last night, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies were honored to take part in a First Responder parade in Prince Frederick for local resident, 9-year-old Jaylyn Almond, who was recently (11/28) diagnosed with Medulloblastoma (Brain Tumor). The organization Patches For Peds makes tapestry quilts for children...
Bay Net
MISSING: Justice Young, 13-Year-Old, Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating missing person:. She was last seen on 12/21/22 in the Lexington Park area wearing a purple sweat shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-475-8008 (Case #65468-22)
Bay Net
Calvert Honors Coster Road Accident Response Team With Excellence Award
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — At the December 13th meeting of the Calvert County Board of Commissioners, the Calvert Employee Recognition Committee (ERC) awarded the Team Excellence Award to the group of individuals who made up the Coster Road Accident Response Team. The team was composed of 11 people from...
Bay Net
Letter To The Editor: The Christmas Tree Takes Me Back
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The following letter comes from Marilyn Crosby of Lexington Park. “A Christmas tree depicts a wonderful journey into the past. As I decorated my tree memories filled my mind. First came the Angel I placed at the top. The Angel held a light in each hand that blinked on and off.
Bay Net
Some C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School Students Get A Wheely Big Surprise
WALDORF, Md. – Once a year at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, Santa wears blue when the brothers of the Omicron Delta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. make a special delivery to the school. Fraternity members have been donating bicycles to Barnhart students for the past...
Bay Net
Chris & Mark “Get Real” With Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling On Federal Civil Rights Complaint In Charles County Government
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The BayNet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” centers around tough conversations about life in Southern Maryland. With the insight into recent news, Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, the podcast hosts, invited Charles County Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling[D] on the show to talk about the censure of his fellow commissioner.
Bay Net
Crews Respond To Large Barn Fire In Mechanicsville; Cause Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a large barn fire that took place this evening. At approximately 6:45 p.m. on December 24, first responders were dispatched to the 27000 block of Budds Creek Road, in the area of the Potomac Motor Speedway, for a reported structure fire.
Bay Net
$2 Million Grant Awarded For Open Air Pavilion At Prince Frederick Town Center
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County’s Department of Economic Development has received a $2 million grant from the State of Maryland to develop an open-air pavilion in the heart of Prince Frederick Town Center. The award was announced by Gov. Larry Hogan this month. “We are thrilled about...
Bay Net
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Unveils New Education Pavilion In Accokeek
ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Alice Ferguson Foundation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 16 to unveil its new education pavilion and celebrate the conclusion of the Potomac Watershed Study Center capital improvement project. Maryland State Delegate Kris Valderrama, Prince George’s County Public Schools Chief Executive Director Dr. Monica...
Bay Net
Principals Put Together, Deliver Food Baskets
LA PLATA, Md. – Almost every month, principals of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) meet at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building to discuss systemwide updates, receive professional learning and network. In December, the principals take part in a community service activity to benefit a family at their respective schools.
Bay Net
PGPD Investigates Recent Carjackings
LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit is investigating three carjackings that occurred Monday evening in the county. At approximately 6:20 pm, a carjacking was reported in the 3300 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover, at 8:30 pm a carjacking occurred in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills and at approximately 10:25 pm, a carjacking took place in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights.
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Collision In Accokeek
ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Friday morning. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the deceased driver, an adult female, so her family can be notified. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am, officers...
Bay Net
CCPS Virtual Academy Application Opens Jan. 3 For 2023-2024 School Year
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – High school students currently in Grades 8-11 can apply to attend the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Virtual Academy program for the 2023-2024 school year. The application window opens 7 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, and closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24. Late applications will not be accepted.
Bay Net
Detectives Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects Breaking Into Vehicles In Calvert County
LUSBY, Md. – On December 19, 2022, during the early morning hours, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to Lazy River Road, Foxwood Lane, and Long Wolf Lane in Lusby, for several reported thefts from motor vehicles. Investigation revealed several locked and unlocked vehicles...
Bay Net
Officers Investigate Suspicious Vehicle And Locate Firearms, CDS
FAULKNER, Md. – On December 18 at 8:12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Glasva School Road and Allen’s View Place in Faulkner for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located a cargo-style box truck occupied by two subjects. Officers saw drug paraphernalia in...
Bay Net
Officers Investigate Suspicious Vehicle And Locate Loaded Guns, Drug Paraphernalia
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On December 20 at 4:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pomonkey Creek Place in Bryans Road for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Further investigation revealed...
Bay Net
Public Safety Issues Animal Safety Alert Due To Severe Cold Weather, Dec. 24-25
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Due to severe cold temperatures forecast for Calvert County this weekend, the Department of Public Safety has issued an animal safety alert for Saturday, Dec. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 25. Animal owners or custodians are required to provide the following protections for the duration of the alert:
WMDT.com
Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In
SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
Comments / 0