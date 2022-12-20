ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunderland, MD

Bay Net

Haley Fridman Honored As Calvert County Telecommunicator Of The Year

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Haley Fridman, a dispatch trainee with the Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Communications Division, was recently awarded the distinction of Telecommunicator of the Year for Calvert County by the Maryland Emergency Number Association (MENA), a chapter of the National Emergency Number Association. Fridman was...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Letter To The Editor: The Christmas Tree Takes Me Back

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The following letter comes from Marilyn Crosby of Lexington Park. “A Christmas tree depicts a wonderful journey into the past. As I decorated my tree memories filled my mind. First came the Angel I placed at the top. The Angel held a light in each hand that blinked on and off.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Chris & Mark “Get Real” With Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling On Federal Civil Rights Complaint In Charles County Government

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The BayNet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” centers around tough conversations about life in Southern Maryland. With the insight into recent news, Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, the podcast hosts, invited Charles County Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling[D] on the show to talk about the censure of his fellow commissioner.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Unveils New Education Pavilion In Accokeek

ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Alice Ferguson Foundation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 16 to unveil its new education pavilion and celebrate the conclusion of the Potomac Watershed Study Center capital improvement project. Maryland State Delegate Kris Valderrama, Prince George’s County Public Schools Chief Executive Director Dr. Monica...
ACCOKEEK, MD
Bay Net

Principals Put Together, Deliver Food Baskets

LA PLATA, Md. – Almost every month, principals of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) meet at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building to discuss systemwide updates, receive professional learning and network. In December, the principals take part in a community service activity to benefit a family at their respective schools.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

PGPD Investigates Recent Carjackings

LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit is investigating three carjackings that occurred Monday evening in the county. At approximately 6:20 pm, a carjacking was reported in the 3300 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover, at 8:30 pm a carjacking occurred in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills and at approximately 10:25 pm, a carjacking took place in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights.
LANDOVER, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Collision In Accokeek

ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Friday morning. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the deceased driver, an adult female, so her family can be notified. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am, officers...
ACCOKEEK, MD
Bay Net

CCPS Virtual Academy Application Opens Jan. 3 For 2023-2024 School Year

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – High school students currently in Grades 8-11 can apply to attend the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Virtual Academy program for the 2023-2024 school year. The application window opens 7 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, and closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24. Late applications will not be accepted.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Officers Investigate Suspicious Vehicle And Locate Firearms, CDS

FAULKNER, Md. – On December 18 at 8:12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Glasva School Road and Allen’s View Place in Faulkner for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located a cargo-style box truck occupied by two subjects. Officers saw drug paraphernalia in...
FAULKNER, MD
WMDT.com

Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In

SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
SALISBURY, MD

