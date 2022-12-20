ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Abe Hamadeh makes inaccurate claim about Katie Hobbs’ role in recount

PHOENIX — While waiting for the recount results from his loss in the Arizona attorney general’s race, Republican Abe Hamadeh on Friday inaccurately accused Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs of breaking the law during the process. “Katie Hobbs had the results of the recount illegally sent to...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Suspense mounts: Results of Arizona recounts delayed until next week

PHOENIX — Arizonans will have to wait another week to learn the results of state-mandated automatic recounts in three races, including the attorney general cliff-hanger. The results were initially scheduled to be released Wednesday in Maricopa County Superior Court. Judge Timothy Thomason rescheduled the hearing for 10 a.m. Dec....
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments

Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Funeral services scheduled for late Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl

PHOENIX — Funeral services for late veteran Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl will be held on Tuesday at Desert Diamond Arena — formerly named Gila Rivera Arena — in the Westgate Entertainment District. Fowl, who began his career with the Glendale Fire Department in 2002, died on Monday...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Tempe named Zillow’s most popular college town for 2022

PHOENIX — The most popular college town in the United States in 2022 was Tempe, according to real-estate marketplace company Zillow. The home of Arizona State University’s largest campus rose above in Zillow’s annual popular city indexes due to its student population and by having the second-highest total number of rental listings among analyzed college towns, just behind Cambridge, Mass.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

New York developer to build 735 rental units near TSMC site in north Phoenix

New York-based Mack Real Estate Group LLC is investing about $250 million to build luxury rental units in the Valley. With 4,000 apartment units across the country, the developer has selected Phoenix for its first build-to-rent communities, which offer single-family rental homes within a community with resort-like amenities. The company...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Peoria adds new rules for vacation and short-term rental properties

PHOENIX — Peoria announced Tuesday that it will be the latest city to adopt new rules for vacation and short-term rental properties. The new rules require property owners to apply for a free permit with Peoria and comply with neighbor notification and health and safety requirements, the city announced in a press release.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Person dies after wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in East Valley

PHOENIX — One person died after a three-vehicle, wrong-way crash in Scottsdale on Saturday morning, authorities said. Police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver just before 2 a.m. near Raintree Drive and the Loop 101. When police arrived they found a three-vehicle collision with one fatality. The driver...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Man rescued from fiery apartment by firefighters in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was rescued from an apartment fire on Christmas Eve by firefighters in Phoenix, authorities said. Crews dispatched around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a structure fire near Seventh Street and Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When they arrived...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Sports cards, apparel shop coming to Roosevelt Row in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A new sports cards and apparel shop is coming to the Roosevelt Row Arts District in downtown Phoenix. Rip Valley is planning a soft opening in January before a grand opening celebration later in the month. The shop will be located at 1014 N. Second Street, near...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy