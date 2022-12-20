Read full article on original website
Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn election results thrown out, Lake to appeal
PHOENIX — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit over the results of the election was thrown out by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Saturday, ruling Democrat Katie Hobbs as Arizona Governor-Elect. Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes out of 2.6 million...
Republican Arizona AG candidate Abe Hamadeh’s election lawsuit thrown out
PHOENIX — Republican Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh’s election lawsuit was thrown out Friday in Mohave County, clearing the way for Democrat Kris Mayes to take the position pending the outcome of an ongoing recount. Mohave County Judge Lee Jantzen told lawyers for Hamadeh that they didn’t...
Abe Hamadeh makes inaccurate claim about Katie Hobbs’ role in recount
PHOENIX — While waiting for the recount results from his loss in the Arizona attorney general’s race, Republican Abe Hamadeh on Friday inaccurately accused Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs of breaking the law during the process. “Katie Hobbs had the results of the recount illegally sent to...
Suspense mounts: Results of Arizona recounts delayed until next week
PHOENIX — Arizonans will have to wait another week to learn the results of state-mandated automatic recounts in three races, including the attorney general cliff-hanger. The results were initially scheduled to be released Wednesday in Maricopa County Superior Court. Judge Timothy Thomason rescheduled the hearing for 10 a.m. Dec....
Arizona’s News Roundup dives into the latest on Title 42, election lawsuits
PHOENIX – Despite the upcoming holidays, Arizona’s headlines haven’t missed a beat this week. If you’ve been preparing for the holidays or even the new year, don’t worry, we’ll get you all caught up. KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup podcast covers all the top stories...
Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments
Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
Funeral services scheduled for late Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl
PHOENIX — Funeral services for late veteran Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl will be held on Tuesday at Desert Diamond Arena — formerly named Gila Rivera Arena — in the Westgate Entertainment District. Fowl, who began his career with the Glendale Fire Department in 2002, died on Monday...
2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
Tempe named Zillow’s most popular college town for 2022
PHOENIX — The most popular college town in the United States in 2022 was Tempe, according to real-estate marketplace company Zillow. The home of Arizona State University’s largest campus rose above in Zillow’s annual popular city indexes due to its student population and by having the second-highest total number of rental listings among analyzed college towns, just behind Cambridge, Mass.
New York developer to build 735 rental units near TSMC site in north Phoenix
New York-based Mack Real Estate Group LLC is investing about $250 million to build luxury rental units in the Valley. With 4,000 apartment units across the country, the developer has selected Phoenix for its first build-to-rent communities, which offer single-family rental homes within a community with resort-like amenities. The company...
Peoria adds new rules for vacation and short-term rental properties
PHOENIX — Peoria announced Tuesday that it will be the latest city to adopt new rules for vacation and short-term rental properties. The new rules require property owners to apply for a free permit with Peoria and comply with neighbor notification and health and safety requirements, the city announced in a press release.
Person dies after wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in East Valley
PHOENIX — One person died after a three-vehicle, wrong-way crash in Scottsdale on Saturday morning, authorities said. Police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver just before 2 a.m. near Raintree Drive and the Loop 101. When police arrived they found a three-vehicle collision with one fatality. The driver...
Man rescued from fiery apartment by firefighters in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was rescued from an apartment fire on Christmas Eve by firefighters in Phoenix, authorities said. Crews dispatched around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a structure fire near Seventh Street and Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When they arrived...
Fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Sheriff Lamb’s late son, dies from car crash injuries
PHOENIX — The fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash a week earlier, the sheriff said. “Last night, our sweet Caroline passed away,” Lamb said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “She went home to be with Cooper and Elaine. Please keep her family in your prayers.”
Here’s what is open in Glendale around the Arizona Cardinals’ Christmas game
PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals for the second year in a row play at State Farm Stadium on Christmas and there are a number of options to choose from for food and drinks either before or after the game. The Cardinals will play host to quarterback Tom Brady and...
Sports cards, apparel shop coming to Roosevelt Row in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A new sports cards and apparel shop is coming to the Roosevelt Row Arts District in downtown Phoenix. Rip Valley is planning a soft opening in January before a grand opening celebration later in the month. The shop will be located at 1014 N. Second Street, near...
