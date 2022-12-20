ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savage, MN

Photos: Sundog shines over Twin Cities neighborhood

 5 days ago
A sundog around 8:20 a.m. in the Providence Ponds neighborhood in Savage, Minn. Photo by Jessica Seidlitz.

The bitter-cold sunrise Tuesday morning brought a colorful sundog formation to the sky over the Twin Cities.

Savage resident Jessica Seidlitz captured the moment around 8:20 a.m. in the community's Providence Ponds neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtJrK_0jozQzQQ00
A sundog around 8:20 a.m. in the Providence Ponds neighborhood in Savage, Minn. Photo by Jessica Seidlitz.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qlg5W_0jozQzQQ00
A sundog around 8:20 a.m. in the Providence Ponds neighborhood in Savage, Minn. Photo by Jessica Seidlitz.

A sundog appears when light refracts through ice crystals, according to the National Weather Service. The light appears approximately 22 degrees from the sun on the left, right or both sides.

"The colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sundog," the agency explains. "Sundogs are also known as mock suns or parhelia, which means 'with the sun'."

