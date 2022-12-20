ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage Wants To Star In A Musical, Plus ‘National Treasure 3’ Update

Nicolas Cage has starred in a range of film genres throughout his career but one thing that he hasn’t done is star in a musical. The National Treasure actor is now talking about what character he would like to play if he were able to be in a musical. “I haven’t done a musical yet,” he told Empire in an interview. “I’d like to try that. I’m not much of a singer. I did sing okay in Wild At Heart, I thought, but I’ve since blown my voice out singing ‘Purple Rain’’ incorrectly in karaoke bars.” As far as the musical...
