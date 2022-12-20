Claire Foy is known for her royal portrayals. She’s starred as everyone from Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of The Crown, to Anne Boleyn in the BBC miniseries Wolf Hall, to the Duchess of Argyll in A Very British Scandal. But it was the possibility of playing a fictional Mennonite mother that made Foy burn with desire. “It was bordering on desperation. I would've done anything to be in it,” Foy tells Bustle of her latest film, Women Talking. “I read the book, then read the script, and I was like, ‘Oh, I'm so jealous of whoever's going to play [Salome].’ Then [director] Sarah [Polley] gave it to me. What was she thinking?”

2 DAYS AGO