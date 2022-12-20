Read full article on original website
My favourite fictional character: the crazed, compelling voice of William's Trevor's 40something photographer Ivy Eckdorf
Although I have been a long-time fan of the Irish writer William Trevor, it was only in 2016 – amid the flood of tributes following his death – that I first heard of what has become one of my favourite novels, Mrs Eckdorf in O’Neill’s Hotel. In honouring Trevor, fellow Irishman John Banville described Mrs Eckdorf in O’Neill’s Hotel, first published in 1969, as “an inexplicably neglected 20th-century masterpiece”. His recommendation sent me scurrying to source a copy. From the first page, it is evident that Mrs Eckdorf is someone with no sense of private boundaries, either her own or other...
From Sissy to The Stranger: the 10 best Australian films of 2022 – ranked
There was no shortage of excellent Australian films released this year. If 2021 was a particularly great year for documentaries (which accounted for half of my Top 10, including three of the top five), 2022 boasts a more particular highlight: films about rivers. By coincidence, three of the titles below contemplate rivers historically, ecologically and spiritually.
Bustle
What Really Happens To Stephen In Riches?
Spoilers ahead for Riches. By the end of episode one, we’ve had evidence of an affair, a family fall-out, and the reveal of a shock inheritance. And that is just the beginning. ITVX’s Riches, written by How To Get Away With Murder and Inventing Anna’s Abby Ajayi, doesn’t skimp on the drama. But it’s a death in mysterious circumstances that makes for the most pivotal moment in episode one. After the passing of patriarch and CEO Stephen, we see other members of the Richards family vie for power over the business he controlled, Flair & Glory. So what happens to Stephen Richards in episode one?
Bustle
Chanel Cresswell Refuses To Pick A Side, Despite Playing WAGatha Herself
In the summer of 2022, the Rooney vs Vardy trial had the nation gripped. Although Chanel Cresswell, who plays Coleen Rooney in Channel 4’s retelling of the High Court battle, didn’t follow the case particularly closely herself. “I went into the series without bias,” Cresswell tells me over Zoom from her Derby home. “I was there to play a wife, a mother, and a daughter. My focus was on getting that part right first, and nailing her characteristics.”
Bustle
After Filming Women Talking, Claire Foy Needed Pizza — And Tequila
Claire Foy is known for her royal portrayals. She’s starred as everyone from Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of The Crown, to Anne Boleyn in the BBC miniseries Wolf Hall, to the Duchess of Argyll in A Very British Scandal. But it was the possibility of playing a fictional Mennonite mother that made Foy burn with desire. “It was bordering on desperation. I would've done anything to be in it,” Foy tells Bustle of her latest film, Women Talking. “I read the book, then read the script, and I was like, ‘Oh, I'm so jealous of whoever's going to play [Salome].’ Then [director] Sarah [Polley] gave it to me. What was she thinking?”
Bustle
Harry Melling’s Latest Role Is Miles Away From Harry Potter
A lot has changed since we first saw Harry Melling on screen as Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter. The 33-year-old British actor has created a long and multi-faceted career over the last decade. Whether it’s playing the shrewd Harry Beltik in The Queen’s Gambit or the spider-loving preacher in The Devil All The Time, the actor continues to charm audiences with his captivating performance. In the highly anticipated mystery thriller The Pale Blue Eye, Melling plays renowned author Edgar Allan Poe, alongside Christian Bale, and the crowd is already abuzz. Whilst Melling has a strong presence and is widely remembered on screen, what do we know about his personal life? And is the actor dating anyone?
