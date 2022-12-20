Read full article on original website
Another angle on the N.D. population story
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have never been more people living in North Dakota. That’s according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota has added more than 4,300 residents from last year to top 779,000 but remains the 47th most populous state in the nation. Political scientists say the benefits of population growth are visible at the local level.
2022: A big year for unmanned aerial systems in North Dakota
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Unmanned aerial systems are becoming more common throughout North Dakota thanks to statewide interest and support. Efforts to allow pilots to fly them beyond their visual line of sight continues to create new possibilities for these machines. From captivating the audience at the Babe Ruth World...
North Dakota airport flight updates and delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
