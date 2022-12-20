Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police release name of pedestrian killed on Market Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have identified the man killed after being struck by a vehicle last week. Police say 45-year-old Christopher Lanier Burton was hit in the 3100 block of Market Street in front of ‘Dr. Stylz’ men’s clothing store. Burton was...
WECT
Man arrested in connection to reported stabbing in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to a reported stabbing at the 6900 block of Market Street on Thursday, Dec. 22. “WPD units responded to the 6900 block of Market Street in reference to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located one male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
WECT
Man in custody after attempted breaking and entering in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department has arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Brown after responding to a breaking and entering alarm at S. 2nd Street Wednesday on Dec. 21 around 1:35 a.m. According to a press release, officers saw Brown in the parking lot of a business that suffered damage. When...
WECT
Road reopened after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -First responders are on the scene of a crash on Lincoln Road in Leland. the intersection of Lily Pond Court and Lincoln Road was closed early Friday evening but is now reopened. A Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputy on the scene told WECT the crash involved a...
WECT
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people are without power across Southeastern North Carolina, including parts of Columbus County and New Hanover County. Columbus County officials are opening a warming shelter at 6 p.m. in Downtown Whiteville due to power outages and freezing temperatures. The shelter is located at 127...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office suspended from accessing military-grade equipment
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office now is suspended from accessing military-grade equipment through a federal surplus program. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) officially suspended the sheriff’s office from the 1033 military equipment program for at least 60 days, according to a Dec. 16 statement from the LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dustin Fowler. The 1033 surplus program is a national program that allows local law enforcement agencies to request and access military-grade equipment, from trucks and helicopters to riot shields.
WECT
Man convicted in murder of Columbus Co. deputy being considered for parole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A man convicted in the murder of a Columbus County deputy in 1991 is being considered for parole, according to the N.C. Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission. Michael T. Brown was sentenced to life in prison and an additional 70 years to run consecutively after being...
WECT
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal attack where he was left in a ditch for dead, two of his accused attackers will now spend Christmas on house arrest instead of behind bars. November 26 was a nightmare for Powell’s family after a friend...
Community complaints lead to the arrest of two
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the past few months alleging that controlled substances are being sold and delivered in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit served active arrest...
WECT
Power outages reported for thousands across southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy has reported that over 4,000 customers are without power as of this time across southeastern North Carolina. In New Hanover County, over 1,000 residents in Wilmington are without power, including a large area along Eastwood Road from U.S. 17 to S College Road. In...
WECT
Brother remembers Brunswick County man killed in hit-and-run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - This holiday season has a touch of sadness for James David Whaley’s family after he was hit and killed on Old Ocean Highway nearly a month ago. Daniel Whaley has plenty of pictures and memories of his brother David. “I remember growing up, playing...
WECT
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to a WPD spokesperson, officers responded to the Han-Dee Hugo’s located at 1746 Carolina Beach Road “in reference to an armed robbery of a business” on Dec. 19 at 11:53 p.m. Officials say...
WECT
Clarkton man arrested on drug charges and held under $105,000 bond
CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 43-year-old James Alvin Ratliff of Clarkton in connection to an investigation of the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 100 block of North Clark Street. On Monday, Dec. 12, officials executed a search warrant in the...
WECT
Holiday safety tips from law enforcement
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Millions of people are hitting the road or hopping on a plane this holiday weekend. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. You should set timers on interior and exterior...
WECT
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office charges two with trafficking heroin
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two Elizabethtown residents on drug trafficking-related charges. “Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area of Bladen County,” said the BCSO in a release.
WECT
Governor pardons four people, including New Hanover man convicted of drug and firearm charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 46-year-old Eric Colburn was one of four people pardoned by Governor Roy Cooper on Dec. 20. Colburn was convicted of drug offenses and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in New Hanover County in 2001. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, he is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who has worked in finance for many years and has been an active volunteer in organizations supporting veterans and children.
cbs17
Have you seen this truck? It could be connected to recent larcenies, Sampson County sheriff says
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is asking the public’s help to identify a white pickup truck. He said it may be connected with recent larcenies in the county. He shared a picture of the truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Matthew...
WECT
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Rakes was hit by a Novant Health EMS vehicle on Tuesday near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard. “I would have never thought something like this would have happened to him,” Daknotica Randolph, Rakes’ cousin, said. Rakes, just 30-years-old, later...
Jacksonville resident concerned by police response time after overdose incident
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A call to 911 was placed in Jacksonville on Monday evening. The phone call to the police in Jacksonville was made because of a drug overdose that happened in Hardee’s fast food restaurant on Western Boulevard. Employees at the Hardees said it took over an hour for the police to respond […]
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s a...
