ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police release name of pedestrian killed on Market Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have identified the man killed after being struck by a vehicle last week. Police say 45-year-old Christopher Lanier Burton was hit in the 3100 block of Market Street in front of ‘Dr. Stylz’ men’s clothing store. Burton was...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man arrested in connection to reported stabbing in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to a reported stabbing at the 6900 block of Market Street on Thursday, Dec. 22. “WPD units responded to the 6900 block of Market Street in reference to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located one male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man in custody after attempted breaking and entering in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department has arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Brown after responding to a breaking and entering alarm at S. 2nd Street Wednesday on Dec. 21 around 1:35 a.m. According to a press release, officers saw Brown in the parking lot of a business that suffered damage. When...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office suspended from accessing military-grade equipment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office now is suspended from accessing military-grade equipment through a federal surplus program. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) officially suspended the sheriff’s office from the 1033 military equipment program for at least 60 days, according to a Dec. 16 statement from the LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dustin Fowler. The 1033 surplus program is a national program that allows local law enforcement agencies to request and access military-grade equipment, from trucks and helicopters to riot shields.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Community complaints lead to the arrest of two

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the past few months alleging that controlled substances are being sold and delivered in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit served active arrest...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Wilmington police investigating armed robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to a WPD spokesperson, officers responded to the Han-Dee Hugo’s located at 1746 Carolina Beach Road “in reference to an armed robbery of a business” on Dec. 19 at 11:53 p.m. Officials say...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Clarkton man arrested on drug charges and held under $105,000 bond

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 43-year-old James Alvin Ratliff of Clarkton in connection to an investigation of the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 100 block of North Clark Street. On Monday, Dec. 12, officials executed a search warrant in the...
CLARKTON, NC
WECT

Holiday safety tips from law enforcement

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Millions of people are hitting the road or hopping on a plane this holiday weekend. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. You should set timers on interior and exterior...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office charges two with trafficking heroin

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two Elizabethtown residents on drug trafficking-related charges. “Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area of Bladen County,” said the BCSO in a release.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Governor pardons four people, including New Hanover man convicted of drug and firearm charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 46-year-old Eric Colburn was one of four people pardoned by Governor Roy Cooper on Dec. 20. Colburn was convicted of drug offenses and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in New Hanover County in 2001. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, he is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who has worked in finance for many years and has been an active volunteer in organizations supporting veterans and children.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s a...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy