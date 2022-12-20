Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
Dodgers Reliever Shares Initial Reaction to Joining LA
Since his trade to the Dodgers, Vesia has shown growth and consistency.
MLive.com
PointsBet promo RFPICKS14: Claim your $2,000 worth of Second Chance bets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Nearly every sport is in action this time of year, and PointsBet Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to enjoy the NFL, NBA,...
MLive.com
Red Wings sign Flint Firebirds center Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract
The Detroit Red Wings have signed Flint Firebirds center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, was Detroit’s fifth selection (113th overall in the fourth round) in the 2022 entry draft. He is small (5-10, 165) but a good skater and has been described as a competitive player and hard worker by Red Wings director of amateur scouting Kris Draper.
MLive.com
BetMGM deposit bonus code MLIVENHL: Get $200 on any Red Wings game
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NHL has a loaded 11-game slate in action this Friday night, and BetMGM Sportsbook has the perfect welcome offer to take advantage...
MLive.com
Alex Ovechkin passes Red Wings legend Gordie Howe for No. 2 on goals list
Alex Ovechkin moved past Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe and into second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list Friday, scoring twice in the Washington Capitals’ 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena. After scoring his 801st goal in the first period to tie...
MLive.com
Red Wings utilize Michael Rasmussen’s versatility to aid Dylan Larkin
DETROIT – Dylan Larkin skated off the ice and into the dressing room clutching his hand with less than four minutes remaining in the second period Wednesday. The injury from being hit by a shot eight days earlier lingers, but Larkin continues playing through. He returned for the start of the third period and scored his second goal of the game midway through. It stood as the game-winner in a vital 7-4 victory for the Detroit Red Wings over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
MLive.com
Playoff outlook: Lions would already be in field with win, now need lots of help
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions could have climbed into the playoff field on Christmas Eve with a win in Carolina, plus losses by Seattle and Washington. Seattle and Washington held up their ends of the bargain. The Lions very much did not in a 37-23 loss against the Panthers. A sense of lost opportunity swelled in the locker room after the game, but players were also heartened by the losses all around them.
MLive.com
Grass Lake, Homer prepare to play at Little Caesars Arena
They’ve played in some bigger high school gyms and even some small-college gyms like Spring Arbor or Olivet. But on Monday, the boys basketball teams from Grass Lake and Homer take things to the big leagues. They will play each other on the NBA floor of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
MLive.com
Lions trying to join 1970 Bengals as only teams to make playoffs after 1-6 start
ALLEN PARK -- In all the years they’ve been playing this game, 695 teams have qualified for the postseason. Some have been undefeated, others have been .500, a few have even been below .500. But just one -- the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals -- has ever lost six of their first seven games before punching their ticket to the playoffs.
Comments / 0