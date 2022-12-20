ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings sign Flint Firebirds center Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract

The Detroit Red Wings have signed Flint Firebirds center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, was Detroit’s fifth selection (113th overall in the fourth round) in the 2022 entry draft. He is small (5-10, 165) but a good skater and has been described as a competitive player and hard worker by Red Wings director of amateur scouting Kris Draper.
Red Wings utilize Michael Rasmussen’s versatility to aid Dylan Larkin

DETROIT – Dylan Larkin skated off the ice and into the dressing room clutching his hand with less than four minutes remaining in the second period Wednesday. The injury from being hit by a shot eight days earlier lingers, but Larkin continues playing through. He returned for the start of the third period and scored his second goal of the game midway through. It stood as the game-winner in a vital 7-4 victory for the Detroit Red Wings over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Playoff outlook: Lions would already be in field with win, now need lots of help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions could have climbed into the playoff field on Christmas Eve with a win in Carolina, plus losses by Seattle and Washington. Seattle and Washington held up their ends of the bargain. The Lions very much did not in a 37-23 loss against the Panthers. A sense of lost opportunity swelled in the locker room after the game, but players were also heartened by the losses all around them.
Grass Lake, Homer prepare to play at Little Caesars Arena

They’ve played in some bigger high school gyms and even some small-college gyms like Spring Arbor or Olivet. But on Monday, the boys basketball teams from Grass Lake and Homer take things to the big leagues. They will play each other on the NBA floor of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Lions trying to join 1970 Bengals as only teams to make playoffs after 1-6 start

ALLEN PARK -- In all the years they’ve been playing this game, 695 teams have qualified for the postseason. Some have been undefeated, others have been .500, a few have even been below .500. But just one -- the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals -- has ever lost six of their first seven games before punching their ticket to the playoffs.
