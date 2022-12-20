DETROIT – Dylan Larkin skated off the ice and into the dressing room clutching his hand with less than four minutes remaining in the second period Wednesday. The injury from being hit by a shot eight days earlier lingers, but Larkin continues playing through. He returned for the start of the third period and scored his second goal of the game midway through. It stood as the game-winner in a vital 7-4 victory for the Detroit Red Wings over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO