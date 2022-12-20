ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Simpson shares holiday photos with family: 'Feeling festive'

By Annie Martin
 5 days ago

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson is celebrating the holidays with her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3gqd_0jozQNKA00
Jessica Simpson is celebrating the holidays with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three children. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI

The 42-year-old singer and fashion designer shared photos Monday on Instagram featuring her husband, Eric Johnson , and their three kids, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3.

The pictures show Simpson enjoying festive outings with her family. In one photo, Simpson is seen wearing a penguin headband as Birdie poses with her parents.

Other photos show Simpson wearing a blue faux-fur coat during an outing with Johnson, Maxwell and Ace.

"Faux-sure feeling festive with my beautiful family in this Holiday Season," she captioned the post.

Socialite Paris Hilton and stylist Rachel Zoe celebrated with Simpson in the comments.

"Beautiful family," Hilton wrote.

"The most beautiful smiley children," Zoe said.

Simpson called daughter Maxwell her "best friend" while celebrating Maxwell's 10th birthday in May.

"She is drop dead gorgeous, funny, empathetic, spacial, loyal, artistic, compassionate, drama-free, timely, hopeful, understanding, creative, athletic, thought provoking, ahead of the curve, resilient, and prayerful," she said of Maxwell.

Simpson released her most recent album, the holiday album Happy Christmas , in 2010. She released a cover of the Nothing but Thieves song "Particles" in November 2021.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

