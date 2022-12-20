Trevor Bauer was reinstated to MLB by an arbitrator on Thursday, effectively slashing the pitcher’s 324-game suspension to 194 games. This decision ends a seven-month grievance process and means Bauer is eligible to resume playing immediately. “While we are pleased that Mr. Bauer has been reinstated immediately, we disagree that any discipline should have been imposed,” a statement from Bauer’s laywers, Jon Fetterolf and Shawn Holley, and agent, Rachel Luba, said. Mr. Bauer looks forward to his return to the field, where his goal remains to help his team win a [World Series]. The Dodgers have 24 days to decide if they want...

2 DAYS AGO