Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB insider pitches potential Yankees trade for pair of All-Stars
It’s just a pitch, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand brings up an interesting trade the New York Yankees could consider this offseason. He suggests that the Yankees could make a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to get outfielder Bryan Reynolds and right-hander David Bednar in exchange for No. 2 prospect Jasson Domínguez, right-hander Clayton Beeter, right-hander Drew Thorpe and outfielder Elijah Dunham.
Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal
The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical
Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rumor: Phillies eyeing ex-Yankees reliever to bolster bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies might not be done improving a roster that made it to the World Series this past season. After bringing in shortstop Trea Turner, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and reliever Matt Strahm, the club is again looking to improve the bullpen, eyeing this ex-New York Yankees reliever. The Phillies “have long liked” free agent left-hander Zack Britton, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Trevor Bauer reinstated to MLB after arbitrator reduces record ban over sex-assalt claims
Trevor Bauer was reinstated to MLB by an arbitrator on Thursday, effectively slashing the pitcher’s 324-game suspension to 194 games. This decision ends a seven-month grievance process and means Bauer is eligible to resume playing immediately. “While we are pleased that Mr. Bauer has been reinstated immediately, we disagree that any discipline should have been imposed,” a statement from Bauer’s laywers, Jon Fetterolf and Shawn Holley, and agent, Rachel Luba, said. Mr. Bauer looks forward to his return to the field, where his goal remains to help his team win a [World Series]. The Dodgers have 24 days to decide if they want...
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
3 moves New York Mets can make to go all-in for World Series
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen followed through on his promise to spend whatever it takes to build this team
Report: Dodgers Expected to Release RHP Trevor Bauer
The Dodgers face public scrutiny with any upcoming decision.
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
With the Trade Market Starting to Heat Up, Could the Astros Make a Splash?
The MLB trade market hot stove is heating up! Which players could the Houston Astros make a splash for?
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
A familiar face may be on the move for Boston
Cubs' Drew Smyly: Returns to Cubs
Smyly signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Smyly will return to Chicago for at least two more seasons after he declined a mutual option worth $10 million with the club earlier in the offseason. In 2022 -- his first season with the Cubs -- Smyly maintained a solid 3.47 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, though he was limited to 106.1 innings due to an oblique strain. According to Murray, Smyly's new deal also includes a mutual option worth $10 million for the 2025 campaign and it includes a $2.5 million buyout.
The Yankees aren't finished just yet
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are goal posts in center field and near home plate at Yankee Stadium, where the grounds crew is preparing for the upcoming Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, to be played between Minnesota and Syracuse on Dec. 29.
Cubs' Anthony Kay: Claimed by Cubs
Kay was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Friday. After being designated for assignment by Toronto a week ago, Kay will now compete for a spot in the Cubs' bullpen. He spent most of 2022 sidelined with an injury and recorded a 5.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through 20 frames in Triple-A while he was healthy. Alfonso Rivas was designated for assignment as a corresponding move.
MLB World Reacts To Notable Trade Involving Top Prospect
A massive MLB trade was made on Friday afternoon. The Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks hooked up for a deal that sent Daulton Varsho to the Jays, while the Diamondbacks got top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. This move helps the Jays balance out their...
