Groups file motion to hold Department of Correction in contempt over medical care

The New York City Department of Correction may have to pay more than $3 million to inmates who didn't receive medical care while in custody.

The Legal Aid Society, Brooklyn Defender Services and Milbank LLP have filed a motion to hold DOC in contempt.

They say DOC failed to provide more than 12,000 incarcerated New Yorkers access to medical care, so they must now give $250 for every missed appointment from February to October 2022.

This is the group's second contempt motion against the DOC regarding medical access.