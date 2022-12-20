ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Groups file motion to hold Department of Correction in contempt over medical care

By News 12 Staff
The New York City Department of Correction may have to pay more than $3 million to inmates who didn't receive medical care while in custody.

The Legal Aid Society, Brooklyn Defender Services and Milbank LLP have filed a motion to hold DOC in contempt.

They say DOC failed to provide more than 12,000 incarcerated New Yorkers access to medical care, so they must now give $250 for every missed appointment from February to October 2022.

This is the group's second contempt motion against the DOC regarding medical access.

