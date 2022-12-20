ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma bill would force drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support

By By Carolyn Grindrod | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yy3vk_0jozQAqj00

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma could become the latest state to saddle a drunk driver who kills a child's parents with the financial responsibility for the orphaned youth.

Rep Jim Olsen, R-Roland, says that House Bill 1003 could create a harsher reality for those who chose to get behind the wheel while intoxicated and cause the death of a parent in a DUI-related crash in the Sooner State.

Olson said the bill mirrors stricter DUI-related legislation being advanced in other states, more commonly known as "Bentley's Law," named after a Missouri child whose parents were tragically killed by a drunk driver.

"What this bill does is attempt to hold people accountable if they make a very bad decision to drive drunk and out of the consequence of someone's decision to drive drunk, they kill parents or a parent," Olsen told The Center Square. "Put more plainly, we don't want people going around driving drunk, but if you make that decision [then] okay, you then get to participate in the expense of raising that child or those children, who lost a parent as a consequence of your actions, until they are at least 18."

Child support payments could be extended to the age of 21 if the child is actively attending post-secondary school.

The determination for child support is similar to other statutes for accessing the financial need basis of the child. These include evaluating the resources and needs of the children and any surviving parents, the child's or children's determined standard of living, and any physical, emotional and educational needs of the child or children.

"It's a terrible, terrible thing when someone loses a parent, someone's father or mother, a husband or wife, to something like this," Olsen added. "This attempts to bring justice and restitution to the whole situation. While we can't bring a parent back, we can try to bring restitution in the form of caring for the child."

A nationwide initiative to enact similar laws was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, whose son, daughter-in-law and grandson were killed by an alleged drunk driver in April 2021, leaving Williams to care for her two young surviving grandchildren, Bentley and Mason, without financial assistance.

Tennessee became the first state to pass a "Bentley's Law" on April 20, 2022. The law in Tennessee, called "Ethan's, Hailey's and Bentley's Law," added the names of the surviving children of Nicholas Galinger, a Tennessee police officer killed by a hit-and-run drunk driver. Tennessee's bill also requires convicted DUI drivers to pay child support in fatal wrecks.

Additionally, several other states, including New York, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, and Connecticut, have been working on drafting similar "Bentley's Law" bills for the 2023 legislation season.

The Oklahoma Legislature will consider the bill when it convenes on Feb. 6.

"While it's always hard to say…I honestly cannot think of any real good opposition to this bill and to why someone would be opposed to it," Olsen said. "Honestly, I think it has got a good chance of making it to the governor's desk."

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Virginia bill seeks to lower cigar tax rate

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could consider a bill aiming to reduce the tax rate on cigars after the General Assembly convenes in January. House Bill 1417, introduced and pre-filed earlier this month by Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, would adjust the statutory tax rate for selling or distributing cigars to 10% of the manufacturer’s sales price or 30 cents per cigar, whichever is lower. The bill is still pending a committee referral.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

5 convicted in cocaine, COVID fraud scheme

(The Center Square) – Five people have been convicted on charges related to a $1.4 million scheme to take Paycheck Protection Program funds for a fake business while selling cocaine. In 2020, Jemar Mason, a convicted drug offender from Grand Rapids, joined a scheme with four other people: Andre Jackson, a corrupt former police officer from Georgia, Jackson’s “accountant,” a local used-car salesman, and a local cocaine user named David Kurbanov. ...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Center Square

Census: Texas leads U.S. with largest population gains, Florida leads with fastest population growth

(The Center Square) – Texas and Florida lead the U.S. in population growth, according to new Census Bureau estimates. Texas saw the largest population gain in the U.S. Florida had the largest percentage increase and the fastest population growth, according to the data. Texas for the first time became the only state other than California to now have more than 30 million people, although California continued to record a population...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Census estimates show Mississippi is losing population

(The Center Square) — A small number of people are leaving Mississippi, according to new census data. The U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates were released Thursday morning, reflecting that over the last three years, spanning the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi saw an average decline of 9,529 people leaving the state. Mississippi ranks ninth for population decline in the report, coming in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Arizona's population growth leads the West in latest Census estimate

(The Center Square) – More than 94,000 people are calling Arizona home than they did amid the waning months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Census released its annual state population estimates Thursday morning. The measure dips into state births, deaths, immigrants from outside the country and those moving into one state from another. The data is from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Tennessee surpasses estimated 7M residents in 2022 Census estimates

(The Center Square) — Tennessee saw its largest population increase since 2007 and was one of the 10 fastest growing states in the country in population data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Tennessee State Data Center said there was a nearly 83,000 gain from 2021 to 2022, a 1.2% population increase. That means that Tennessee surpassed an estimated seven million residents at 7,051,339. ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Oregon population decline in 2022 nearly wipes out recent gains

(The Center Square) – Oregon’s population isn’t shrinking as much as California’s, or growing like its neighbors in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the upshot of the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Oregon saw a population decline of 16,164 people over Fiscal Year 2022, or.38% of the state’s population, with a current estimate of 4,240,137 people. ...
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Whitmer signs flurry of bills to close out first term

(The Center Square) – In the final hurrah of her first term, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed what her office claims is the 1000th bipartisan bill approved by the governor during her first four years. The governor on Thursday signed bills to amend the Michigan Reconnect Act, extend the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, increase access to mental health care, prevent discrimination for organ transplant patients, and increase the state’s recycling programs. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Census data shows North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states

(The Center Square) — North Carolina gained nearly 100,000 new residents from domestic migration over the last year, the third highest total nationally, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Carolina’s population increased by 133,088 between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022, going from 10,565,885 to 10,698,973 in that time. Census data shows that since April 1, 2020, the state has gained at least 259,559 new residents, making it the ninth most populous state in the U.S. ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

HOLIDAY: Pennsylvania city treasurer charged with stealing $100,000 for gambling, vacations

(The Center Square) – A Pennsylvania city treasurer has been charged by the attorney general’s office for absconding with more than $100,000 of taxpayer money. Uniontown city Treasurer Antoinette Hodge is accused of stealing almost $107,000 in 2020-2021 while serving as an elected official. “The defendant is a public official entrusted to oversee city funds with integrity and accountability,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a press release. “Instead, she...
UNIONTOWN, PA
The Center Square

Iowa tax reforms for 2023 include individual income tax rate reductions

(The Center Square) – Beginning in 2023, Iowa taxpayers will see several reforms either come into effect or advance. Lawmakers enacted reforms in 2018, 2021 and 2022 that relate to individual income tax rates, Tax Foundation reported. The independent tax policy nonprofit summarized the changes in its state-by-state analysis of tax laws that are coming into effect Jan. 1.
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Michigan’s gas taxes 6th-highest in nation

(The Center Square) – Economy-minded people in Michigan may want to fill up vehicles on New Year’s Eve before the ball drops to save roughly 21 cents per 15-gallon fill up when the tax automatically increases 1.4 cents per gallon from 27.2 cents per gallons. The new 2023 tax will be 28.6 cents per gallon. Michigan has the sixth-highest total gas tax in the nation, 70.1 cents per gallon, when...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Utahns pay some of the highest cell phone taxes in the U.S.

(The Center Square) - Utahns pay some of the highest wireless cell phone taxes in the country, according to a new report released this week. Utah’s state-local rate of just over 16% paired with the Federal Universal Service Fund (USF) rate of 12.24% means Utahns pay 28.39% in taxes, fees and government charges on wireless service, the report said.
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy