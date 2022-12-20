ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana prohibits TikTok app on state-owned devices

By Chris Woodward | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbBJ3_0jozQ93F00

(The Center Square) – Montana has banned the use of TikTok on state-owned devices, joining a growing list of states to prohibit the Chinese-owned social media platform.

Gov. Greg Gianforte recently issued a memorandum banning the app and cited its use to harvest data from user devices for the Chinese Communist Party.

“Government’s chief responsibility is keeping its citizens safe and secure,” the governor wrote in a memo to Chief Information Officer Kevin Gilbertson. “Use of TikTok on state devices poses a significant risk to the security of our state and Montanans’ sensitive data.”

“Given these grave security concerns, effective immediately, no executive agency, board, commission, or other executive branch entity, official, or employee of the State of Montana shall download or access TikTok on government-issued devices or while connected to the state network,” the memo continued.

The memo also bars third-party firms that do business with the state from using TikTok.

FBI Director Christopher Wray last month expressed concerns about the app and national security, CNBC reported .

Other states have taken similar action against TikTok, including Wyoming, Georgia, Wisconsin, Utah, Oklahoma, Texas, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Alabama, and Maryland.

Gianforte also encouraged all Montanans to “protect their personal data and stop using TikTok.”

