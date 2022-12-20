ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Deadline

Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Remembers ‘Full House’ Star Ahead Of Death Anniversary

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s widow, shared an emotional Instagram post remembering the late Full House star on her first Christmas without him and ahead of his one-year death anniversary. “Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn’t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last,” she posted along a carousel of photos of the couple together. “It was the first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family along with my wonderful step-daughter, Lara) I’m so glad we had that special time together.” Saget died on January 9, 2022 at the age...
Deadline

Nicolas Cage Wants To Star In A Musical, Plus ‘National Treasure 3’ Update

Nicolas Cage has starred in a range of film genres throughout his career but one thing that he hasn’t done is star in a musical. The National Treasure actor is now talking about what character he would like to play if he were able to be in a musical. “I haven’t done a musical yet,” he told Empire in an interview. “I’d like to try that. I’m not much of a singer. I did sing okay in Wild At Heart, I thought, but I’ve since blown my voice out singing ‘Purple Rain’’ incorrectly in karaoke bars.” As far as the musical...
Lake Charles, LA
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

