Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
A Behind the Scenes Look at the Entirely Practical Costumes of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is arguably the best movie in the MCU Phase 4 slate. It is critically acclaimed as Marvel Studios’ Magnum Opus, and currently stands at an 84% critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score is even better with an approval rating of 94%, and a CinemaScore of ‘A’. So far, it has made nearly $800M at the global box office as it nears the end of its exclusive theatrical window.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Hypothetical 2024 Marvel Studios Release Calendar, V4
Just ahead of September’s D23, we rolled out V3 of The Hypothetical 2024 Marvel Studios Release Calendar. Kevin Feige did nothing to change the outlook during D23, but quite a bit of shuffling has gone on since then that needs to be accounted for and so we present V4!
murphysmultiverse.com
New Animated ‘Avatar’ Series Rumored for 2025
Earth, wind, air, and fire. These are the four elements that drive storytelling in the animated Avatar franchise, which began with 2005’s critically-acclaimed series The Last Airbender. For a long time, that series (and its lesser-loved film adaptation) was all fans had, until a sequel series titled Avatar: The Legend of Korra launched in 2012 and helped respawn interest in the franchise. Since then, multiple prequel novels and comic continuations have been produced, with several more films, video games, and another attempt at live-action on the way. Yet, despite all the incredible content, there’s always been one thing fans have hoped for more than anything else – another full-length show. Now, according to a rumor from Avatar News, it would appear they might just get it.
Normal People Are Confessing The Early Pandemic Decisions That, In Hindsight, Were A Colossal Mistake
"So many men had secret families or affairs and lived double lives for years...until lockdowns started. They had used the guise of lengthy 'business trips' for years, and now that everyone had to work from home, the jig was up."
murphysmultiverse.com
Murphy’s Team-Up Volume 28: Marvel’s Most Wanted 2023
Marvel Studios 2022 slate was as uneven as any the studio has put out in some time. Strong streaming offerings such as Ms. Marvel and Werewolf by Night gave in-home entertainment a boost while theatrically Marvel put out one of its biggest duds in Thor: Love and Thunder. Will 2023 be a stronger year? Like 2022, all of the studio’s films are sequels but unlike 2022 none of the streaming series will add new heroes to the MCU. For 2023 to be a success, Marvel Studios had better have some good stories ready to roll!
murphysmultiverse.com
Charlie Cox Ready for More Fun with She-Hulk in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Charlie Cox‘s work as Matt Murdock and Daredevil in the Marvel Studios Disney Plus streaming series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law put an all-new, all-different spin on the character. For fans of the Netflix show, the carefree and funny Daredevil was a far cry from the morosity of the character in that series that they didn’t readily accept; for Cox, it was an enjoyable turn and one, it seems, he might like to revisit again.
murphysmultiverse.com
Daredevil Will Not Appear in ‘Deadpool 3’
It would seem audiences will have to wait a little longer for the Man Without Fear to meet the Merc With a Mouth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earlier this month, during a guest spot at German Comic-Con in Dortmund, Daredevil star Charlie Cox stated he’d love to see his character appear in the next Deadpool film, which is currently set to feature Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their iconic roles in a wild, time-hopping adventure. The actor explained that, with the darker nature of his upcoming solo series Daredevil: Born Again, he felt that a cross-over with the Deadpool franchise would be both fun and possible. Unfortunately, though, a recent interview with TechRadar has thrown some cold water on fans’ hopes that this might actually come to fruition.
murphysmultiverse.com
12 Days of X-Mas: Day 1, Cyclops
The First X-Man No character took it on the chin harder during Fox’s reign of terror with the X-Men than Scott Summers. The original trilogy sideline James Marsden‘s version and the Simon Kinberg films reduced him to a guy who just screamed an awful lot. A properly planned out X-Men franchise within a franchise should take Scott Summers on a 10-year arc from Xavier’s yes-man to a controversial mutant revolutionary. Anything less is doing the character yet another disservice.
murphysmultiverse.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals Timeframe, Teases Plot of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Film
It’s Christmas time and as far as information about the third film in the Deadpool franchise is concerned, Hugh Jackman is the gift that keeps on giving. Details about upcoming Marvel Studios projects are usually closely guarded secrets as the actors involved with those projects are coached up on what not to say. It looks like Jackman either skipped the training or doesn’t really care about norms, because he’s already let a couple of details about the Deadpool and Wolverine film slip and he’s just done it again.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Panther’ Star Believes a Recast of T’Challa is Inevitable
As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever approaches the end of its exclusive theatrical window, those who persevered in making the film despite the loss of Chadwick Boseman have continued to share their thoughts on how the film evolved following the actor’s death. Winston Duke, whose M’Baku grew to be a close and trusted ally of Boseman‘s T’Challa, has emerged as a rising star in Hollywood and the conclusion of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever leaves his character in an incredibly important position: as the new King of Wakanda. While M’Baku holds the throne, for now, Duke isn’t afraid to peer pragmatically into the future.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
murphysmultiverse.com
Sarah Booth Talks ‘Three Pines’, Representation, and Imposter Syndrome (Exclusive)
Amazon Prime’s Three Pines, which recently completed its first season, has already climbed to the number-one spot on the streaming service’s platform. Based on Louise Penny’s wildly successful Inspector Gamache mystery series, the TV adaptation has received rave reviews globally. We sat down with actress Sarah Booth to discuss her role as Yvette Nichol and the show’s rising success.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Has a Big Advantage Over Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’
As Charlie Cox makes the media rounds to hype his upcoming Netflix spy thriller, Treason, he’s spending quite a bit of time answering questions all about another project of his: Marvel Studios Disney Plus streaming series Daredevil: Born Again. The highly-anticipated and ambitious 18-episode series will see Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil take the lead in a project for the first time since bringing the character to the MCU and for the first time since Netflix’s Daredevil was canceled following its third season.
Comments / 0