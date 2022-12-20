Earth, wind, air, and fire. These are the four elements that drive storytelling in the animated Avatar franchise, which began with 2005’s critically-acclaimed series The Last Airbender. For a long time, that series (and its lesser-loved film adaptation) was all fans had, until a sequel series titled Avatar: The Legend of Korra launched in 2012 and helped respawn interest in the franchise. Since then, multiple prequel novels and comic continuations have been produced, with several more films, video games, and another attempt at live-action on the way. Yet, despite all the incredible content, there’s always been one thing fans have hoped for more than anything else – another full-length show. Now, according to a rumor from Avatar News, it would appear they might just get it.

