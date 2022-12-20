Read full article on original website
Thai Basil Chicken Recipe
If you're in the mood for a Thai-inspired dish, this Thai basil chicken should do the trick. All you need are a handful of ingredients, about 20 minutes to make the dish, and you can enjoy this hearty and delicious dish. The basil flavor is tasty without being overwhelming, and balances well with the sauces in the meal. Recipe developer Eric Ngo of Frenchie the Toast came up with this simple recipe for Thai basil chicken recipe. "It super quick and easy to make, and it's so flavorful," Ngo says.
Don't Worry, Dijon Will Give Your Pasta Sauce An Extra Sharp Bite
Dijon can do way more than jazz up your sandwich. Whether you're adding tang to your salad dressing or complexity to a marinade, dijon has a unique flavor that will deliver a distinctive quality to whatever you're cooking, Epicurious reported. Humans have been harnessing this flavor for millennia, according to Serious Eats. It even shows up in the Bible.
Fruit And Nut Basmati Rice Pilaf Recipe
Who says rice can't be served with a festive flair? While we most commonly serve rice plain, or mixed into a stir fry, you can make it fit for a holiday dinner table with this fruit and nut basmati rice pilaf recipe, courtesy of developer Kate Shungu. "The variety of textures and flavors in this pilaf is a fun and easy way to jazz up basmati rice," Shungu explains. With the addition of apples, dried cranberries, and slivered almonds, it's definitely safe to say that this isn't your typical rice dish.
Veggie-Filled Japchae Recipe
Veggie-filled japchae noodles provide a plant-based main dish that can hold its own in any Korean-inspired meal. That being said, it also pairs beautifully with mainstays, such as Korean fried chicken and bulgogi. The base of this authentic Korean dish is glass noodles. According to food Blogger Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, these noodles are made out of vegetable starch, which in Korea, tends to be sweet potatoes. There are also mung bean, and rice glass noodle variations in Thailand and Vietnam, respectively.
The Traditional Icelandic Bread That's Baked With Hot Earth
Iceland is nicknamed the "land of fire and ice" and it's a fitting appellation for this beautiful island nation situated in the North Atlantic between Greenland and Northern Europe. The country's landscape is dotted with glaciers and more than 200 volcanoes (per Arctic Adventures). Several have erupted within the last dozen years, and one even unleashed its fury in 2022, according to the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of Natural History.
Hojicha: The Sweet And Smoky Tea For Low-Caffeine Mornings
Coffee seems to have transcended borders because no matter where a particular preparation originates from, it is collectively enjoyed all over the world. Espressos and flat whites though Italian and Australian, are building blocks of cafe menus across the globe (via Business Insider). Ireland's Irish coffee is a popular after-dinner tipple everywhere, and Vietnamese and Turkish coffees are quickly gaining popularity, too.
How Storing Your Eggs Pointed Side Up Can Ruin Them
Few foods come with as many rules as the common egg. There are rules for cracking an egg. For instance, always crack an egg on a flat surface, don't whack it too hard, and crack it into something that doesn't contain other ingredients first (via Chatelaine). There are ways to tell if eggs are still good. For instance, Southern Living says if an egg floats to the top when placed in water, it is no longer fit for consumption. The outlet also reports that if shaking it creates a "sloshing sound," it should be tossed out as well.
How Spicy Is Wendy's Hot Honey Sauce?
When a fast food restaurant introduces a new "spicy" item to its menu, the burning question on the minds of most pepper heads and heat aficionados is 'Okay, but just how hot is it really?' The titans of the quick-service industry must find ways to appeal to as many people as possible. However, not everyone enjoys genuinely spicy food, so perhaps a little skepticism (and caution) is warranted.
Use Your Stand Mixer To Up Your Baking Game By Milling Your Own Flour
Not all flour is created equally, according to The Seattle Times. Different types of flour contain varying levels of protein. Cake flour, for example, has the lowest amount of protein. Bread flour has a lot of protein. All-purpose flour, the most common variety, falls somewhere in the middle, per The Pioneer Woman.
TikTok's Mouth Is Watering Up Over How Warheads Are Made
With an average pH level of 1.6, Warheads are known to be one of the most sour candies out there (via Foodbeast). To put this number into perspective, a serving of both Skittles and X-treme Airheads hit 2.5 pH, which are still alarmingly below the baseline at which teeth begin to decalcify at 4.0 pH (via Commerce Drive Dental). Nonetheless, there is something so compelling about the iconic, round sweet, which has caused many people to subject themselves to the infamous "Warheads Challenge," where participants have to keep as many pieces of the candy in their mouth as possible for a duration of time (via Challenges To Do).
You Can Actually Cook A Whole Chicken In An Air Fryer
Air fryers are one of those genius products that just make life easier. In its simplest terms, an air fryer is a machine that essentially fries and crisps food without deep frying with oil. The market is saturated with different types of air fryers, with some doubling as a dehydrator and others acting as full rotisseries. If you're wondering what you can cook in the air fryer, a better question may be, what can't you cook in an air fryer? One of the most well-known uses of an air fryer is to reheat or cook a frozen pizza. The air fryer works its magic to cook the pizza while getting a nice, crispy crust. The same method is applied to frozen french fries, which are lightly sprayed in oil, then cooked until super crisp and golden brown (via 40 Aprons).
Chocolate-Fig Holiday Panettone Recipe
Fruitcakes may be the popular traditional holiday treat in the U.S. and U.K., but in Italy, panettone is the traditional holiday pastry of choice. Instead of a cake, panettone is more of a yeasted bread, enriched with eggs, butter, and studded with a variety of dried fruit, nuts, and sometimes chocolate. The sweet bread is said to have originated in Milan, but can now be found all over Italy, as well as in bakeries and dessert shops around the world.
Dunkin' Just Dropped A New Brown Butter Toffee Latte
During the coldest months of the year, everyone is searching for ways to remain warm and cozy. Thankfully, there are many cold remedies that you can turn to during frosty and frigid days, including cuddling under a blanket, sitting in front of the fire, and layering on bulky sweaters and jackets. But when the weather drops, one of the best ways to warm your mind, body, and soul is by wrapping your hands around a piping hot beverage.
Hollandaise Vs. Béarnaise: What's The Difference?
Most of us have tasted a variety of sauces in our life, from ketchup on a thick, juicy burger to mayonnaise for dunking greasy french fries to salty soy sauce for dipping a delectable piece of sushi. And sauce connoisseurs will surely know a thing or two about the famous five French mother sauces, especially if they're fans of eggs Benedict served with a dollop of tasty hollandaise sauce on top. Michelin Guide reports that the five mother sauces originally consisted of only four sauces, created by Antonin Careme in the 19th century. However, Auguste Escoffier chucked out one Careme's sauces years later and added two new sauces, completing the five French mother sauces we know and love today.
Caviar Went From A Luxury Item To A TikTok Snack In 2022
When asked what caviar is, most people would simply say "fish eggs." While this is factually correct, it barely scratches the luxurious surface of what it actually entails. Per Gourmet Food Store, caviar can't be made from just any fish — it has to be sturgeon, which is primarily found in the Caspian Sea of Russia and Iran. Sturgeon, a saltwater migratory fish that can weigh up to 60 pounds, was once knighted as the "Royal Fish" by the British, making it so that only the elite could enjoy it.
At Brunch? Here's How To Pronounce Croque Madame And Monsieur
Sandwiches are some of the most beloved and convenient foods in the world. It's no wonder that the popularity of sandwiches is immense, so much so that each day, there are over 300 million sandwiches eaten in the U.S. If that's not a huge number, we don't know what is, especially when you take into consideration that "there are slightly more than 300 million Americans" (per The Whole U).
Ree Drummond's Cold Butter Hack Takes The Stress Out Of Baking
Let's admit it: Eating baked treats is oftentimes far more enjoyable than the actual baking itself. Unlike cooking, which can mostly be pulled off by adding a bit of this and that, mistakes made in baking are pretty much irreversible. Most times, you won't even know that you've done something wrong until you see the end result — perhaps a cake that's sunk in the middle or cookies as flat as paper.
Think Twice Before You Peel Your Next Kiwi
Kiwifruit, commonly shortened to simply kiwi, are small, round berries that add a bright pop of color and flavor to any dish they are used in. From salads to jams, jellies and drinks to sweet and savory entrées, kiwis are a favorite ingredient of many — and for good reasons too. The long and short: Kiwis are nutrient powerhouses. A kiwi's vivid green, black seed-speckled flesh is packed with various antioxidants, vitamins, fiber and iron, according to WebMD. Healthline also explains that kiwis can help improve your heart health and support the digestive system.
