Air fryers are one of those genius products that just make life easier. In its simplest terms, an air fryer is a machine that essentially fries and crisps food without deep frying with oil. The market is saturated with different types of air fryers, with some doubling as a dehydrator and others acting as full rotisseries. If you're wondering what you can cook in the air fryer, a better question may be, what can't you cook in an air fryer? One of the most well-known uses of an air fryer is to reheat or cook a frozen pizza. The air fryer works its magic to cook the pizza while getting a nice, crispy crust. The same method is applied to frozen french fries, which are lightly sprayed in oil, then cooked until super crisp and golden brown (via 40 Aprons).

3 DAYS AGO