The McDonald's 'Nothing Burger' Has The Internet In Shambles
When you have a food delivery app that allows you to customize your meal, and you combine it with someone fueled by "what if" questions, well, a "nothing burger" is inevitable. For those of you who aren't familiar with the McDonald's app, it allows you to purchase certain menu items with the option to customize the toppings.
A Chick-Fil-A Customer Found A Screw In Their Fry Order
Hopefully, it hasn't happened to you, but many people find strange things in their food each year. People have found bandages on their pizza, feathers in their chicken, and French-tip nails in their nachos — and those are only a few of the grossest things found in fast food orders.
Nico Norena's Kinder Cheesecake Recipe - Exclusive
Food blogger and self-trained cook and baker Nico Norena has a fool-proof answer to your ever-unquenchable sweet tooth. The Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree's desserts are not only unbearably mouth-watering (his social studio is known as The Succulent Bite, after all), but they're also almost too-good-to-be-true easy. If you're one...
Kathryn Heyman: ‘Running at happiness is a bit like running at a rainbow’
‘Happiness found her like a train on a track,” sings Florence Welch in Dog Days. When I first heard that song, it hit me with the force of a railway engine, the shock of recognition. Happiness found me late. Until my early 20s, misery was my guide, and when happiness became my companion, I distrusted it. For years, I watched it carefully, sure it would abandon me and return my life to its natural state, the state I’d wrenched myself out of.
intheknow.com
Mom’s parchment paper hack blows TikTok’s mind
This mom’s hack for easily making precise parchment paper measurements had TikTokers’ jaws dropping!. Daniela Lisi (@danielalisi5) is a TikToker and photographer who took a break from sharing behind-the-scenes videos of her work to share an amazing cooking hack that her mom showed her!. In the video, Daniela’s...
Forget the kids, adults want toys for themselves
KSNF/KODE — Playing with or collecting toys has become an increasingly acceptable part of adulthood in recent years. A rising group of “kidults,” or adults who buy toys for themselves, now makes up at least 25 percent of toy consumers and has the industry marketing more and more products to adults looking for some nostalgia […]
Allrecipes.com
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
Tips and tricks to defrost your car this winter
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you live in Missouri, you probably dread one thing the most in the winter… defrosting your car. Defrosting your car after an icy frost or snow can be a hassle in the morning, especially if you didn’t expect it. Thankfully, there are some tips and tricks that can save you […]
The Time 7-Eleven Became The Simpsons' Kwik-E-Marts
Fans of the "The Simpsons" know the Kwik-E-Mart as the convenience store owned by the character Apu and frequented by the Simpsons family. Homer loves his donuts and Duff Beer, and Bart delights in Squishees, an artificially sugary frozen treat that is a play on the 7-Eleven Slurpee. Marge might stop in to buy some KrustyO's cereal for the kids.
Save Up to 70% During Bed Bath and Beyond’s Clearance Sale
As Reader’s Digest’s Sales Editor, I see hundreds of sales every holiday season. While Amazon and Target are two of my top choices for deals every year, Bed Bath and Beyond is the Christmas underdog of savings. They offer 25% off entire orders with My Savings perks and incredible deals on Dyson, KitchenAid and other top brands.
Hojicha: The Sweet And Smoky Tea For Low-Caffeine Mornings
Coffee seems to have transcended borders because no matter where a particular preparation originates from, it is collectively enjoyed all over the world. Espressos and flat whites though Italian and Australian, are building blocks of cafe menus across the globe (via Business Insider). Ireland's Irish coffee is a popular after-dinner tipple everywhere, and Vietnamese and Turkish coffees are quickly gaining popularity, too.
Upworthy
Kids leave adorable note checking in on their neighbor: 'We would like to know you are okay'
Adults are often taken by surprise when children do anything thoughtful. In an endearing Reddit thread, u/olliepots shared the wholesome tale of how some children showed their neighbor, Ms. Karren—who is OP's mom—some kindness by checking in on her. The post touched many people's hearts on the platform and will probably do the same for you. Additionally, the tale features a lovely twist that will leave you in giggles. In the post, the Reddit user described how the children left a message on Karren's door after they saw a stranger visit her home.
The Traditional Icelandic Bread That's Baked With Hot Earth
Iceland is nicknamed the "land of fire and ice" and it's a fitting appellation for this beautiful island nation situated in the North Atlantic between Greenland and Northern Europe. The country's landscape is dotted with glaciers and more than 200 volcanoes (per Arctic Adventures). Several have erupted within the last dozen years, and one even unleashed its fury in 2022, according to the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of Natural History.
Mum says 'Christmas morning box' is the key to a stress free day
A mum has shared her top tip for keeping 25 December as stress-free as possible, having sworn by the idea of a ‘Christmas morning box’. Christmas Day can often feel intense for all kinds of reasons, whether it’s the thought of getting that gigantic turkey in the oven or the dread of hardcore family time that lasts several days.
How Spicy Is Wendy's Hot Honey Sauce?
When a fast food restaurant introduces a new "spicy" item to its menu, the burning question on the minds of most pepper heads and heat aficionados is 'Okay, but just how hot is it really?' The titans of the quick-service industry must find ways to appeal to as many people as possible. However, not everyone enjoys genuinely spicy food, so perhaps a little skepticism (and caution) is warranted.
Woman shares easy way to wrap gifts that don’t come in a box
With Christmas Day fast approaching, those of us who still have presents to wrap will likely struggle with gifts not in a perfect box shape. Well, fear no more because a TikTok has shared the simple way to wrap prezzies with unusual shapes which will definitely come in handy this festive season. Watch below:
TikTok's Mouth Is Watering Up Over How Warheads Are Made
With an average pH level of 1.6, Warheads are known to be one of the most sour candies out there (via Foodbeast). To put this number into perspective, a serving of both Skittles and X-treme Airheads hit 2.5 pH, which are still alarmingly below the baseline at which teeth begin to decalcify at 4.0 pH (via Commerce Drive Dental). Nonetheless, there is something so compelling about the iconic, round sweet, which has caused many people to subject themselves to the infamous "Warheads Challenge," where participants have to keep as many pieces of the candy in their mouth as possible for a duration of time (via Challenges To Do).
thecountrycook.net
Drunken Rudolph
A fun and festive milkshake, the Drunken Rudolph is made with three different liquors along with ice cream, hot cocoa mix and topped with whipped cream!. For all of you grown ups who love to make fun themed cocktails this time of year, I bring you the Drunken Rudolph. This is definitely a dessert drink. It is absolutely delicious and was a huge hit when I made it for the first time last year. It whips up in minutes and is a lot of fun to make and serve. If you want a really fun and sweet drink to serve to your adult holiday guests, give this Drunken Rudolph a try!
