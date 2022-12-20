Read full article on original website
Bitcoin versus Ethereum: Which one should you buy when the bull market returns
Bitcoin and Ethereum rank #1 and #2, respectively by market cap. Bitcoin is a digital version of currency while Ethereum powers smart contracts. Both cryptocurrencies are attractive in a bull market. Bitcoin and Ethereum rank as the biggest cryptocurrencies. To an investor, deciding which one to buy can be confusing....
Which cryptocurrencies are likely to find their way into Twitter’s payments?
Investors anticipate Twitter to add cryptocurrencies to its payment methods. DOGE, BNB, and MASK are thought to be the likeliest additions. The acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk elicited enthusiasm from most crypto enthusiasts. A long-standing question has been whether the acquisition will pave the way for accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. The potential addition of “Payments” under Twitter’s vision, dubbed Twitter 2.0, raised the speculations. The following three are touted as the most likely:
Ether could end the week above $1,300 as the bullish sentiment increases
Ether maintained its price above $1,200 over the past few days and could rally higher soon. The total crypto market cap could reach the $815 billion mark soon. Ether could end the week above the $1,300 resistance point. Ether could rally higher soon. ETH, the native token of the Ethereum...
Bitcoin struggles but Okcoin CEO thinks 3 catalysts will make it bullish
Okcoin CEO expects Bitcoin’s bear market to be driven by key developments. The cryptocurrency could come under pressure after falling below moving averages. No Santa Claus rally for Bitcoin (BTC/USD) lovers? This is the clearest sign as the BTC price crashed below the moving averages. Despite bulls successfully defending $16,000, Bitcoin is far away from a bullish market. However, the CEO of the crypto exchange Okcoin is throwing insights on what to look at for a bullish Bitcoin movement.
Litecoin settles at $65 support. Who has a chance now?
The cryptocurrency needs to recover above key moving averages. Litecoin (LTC/USD) correction could now be over. In its latest market dip, the cryptocurrency settled at an expected support of $65. The bulls have now defended this crucial zone, suggesting that a recovery could be well on course. But there could be a catch.
XRP fails to mount a comeback despite whale accumulation. Here is the next target
XRP could continue sliding to find support at $0.30. Ripple (XRP/USD) enthusiasts have been anxious for the past weeks. As investors awaited a possible hint of the SEC decision, the XRP price stalled. Perhaps it underlined a wait-and-see attitude, as the case can go either way, anyway. However, as the events dragged on, XRP lost ground. It is not the worst performer, though. Trading at just $0.34 as of press time, the cryptocurrency was looking likely to head lower. But there is some encouraging cryptocurrency news.
Axie Infinity breakout on a symmetrical triangle incoming after Google Play Store win?
Axie Infinity has lost 95% of its value from its ATH. The cryptocurrency trades on a symmetrical triangle. A breakout could shape the next price direction for AXS. Axie Infinity (AXS/USD) has been one of the hardest-hit cryptocurrencies this year. The token of the play-to-earn platform has lost 95% of its value from its all-time high. However, the last two months of the year should give some hope.
Helium token jumps 36%. Is this a bull trap?
Helium token rose by 36% on Thursday before correcting. Helium powers IoT devices through its “hotspots”. A few cryptocurrencies embarked on relief rallies on Thursday, although a low-cap coin was among the top gainers. Helium (HNT/USD), a cryptocurrency ranked #91 by market cap, rose by 36% before shedding nearly half of the gains by Friday. In an exceedingly bearish crypto market, the small-cap token warranted investors’ attention. What is it?
Should you buy KAVA after its integration with Axelar?
Kava has integrated with Axelar to make it easier for users to transfer assets across blockchains. KAVA is up by less than 1% today but could rally higher over the next few hours. The total crypto market cap continues to stay above $800 billion. Kava integrates with Axelar. Axelar Network...
MANA price needs a miracle to recover: Here’s why
Decentraland is one of the biggest players in the metaverse. But its population is less than 1,000 people. The metaverse is dead! MANA price has crumbled in 2022 as investors assess the state of Decentraland’s ecosystem. The token was trading at $0.3140, which was about 95% below its all-time high. In this period, the token’s market cap has plunged to about $582 million. At its peak, Decentraland had a market cap of over $7 billion.
FTX Collapse Opens the Door for Newcomers Like Metacade (MCADE) – Here’s Why
The FTX collapse has severely damaged trust amongst the crypto community. Projects that focus on community, decentralisation, and transparency likely to benefit. Metacade, a new play-to-earn community hub, is a prime example of a projects with longevity and stability. Over the past few weeks, the crypto space has been rocked...
Polygon’s MATIC defends support as the last testnet launches with a huge milestone
Polygon announced the second testnet before going live on mainnet. The token could resist bear pressure to rise toward $1. Polygon (MATIC/USD) traded at a support zone at $0.8 on Friday, a level it has held for a week. Although the consolidation is not positive for bulls, it should give hope for a potential recovery. That’s combined with positive cryptocurrency news for the Polygon network.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC seems stable whilst Metacade (MCADE) doesn’t stop rising
Web3 is a constantly expanding industry and crypto price action tends to favour projects that can adapt to its fast-changing environment. ETC is a classic example of a project that has been left behind due to its inability to scale with the rest of the industry, which has resulted in some pessimistic price predictions for the Ethereum Classic token.
The SEC’s crypto crackdown is just getting started, says Gary Gensler
The SEC wants to increase its oversight of the cryptocurrency market following FTX’s collapse. Gensler wants crypto issuers and exchanges to comply with regulations in the US. Crypto experts continue to call for promotive regulation of the industry. The SEC will increase its oversight of the industry. The chairman...
This week in crypto: SBF extradited to the United States
SBF is finally in the United States after signing an agreement earlier this year. The SEC chair said the agency would continue cracking down on cryptocurrency companies. Paxful removes Ether from their trading platform. SBF is now in the United States. Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, is now...
Expect a long winter after FTX meltdown, says former Binance CFO
Former Binance CFO expects the ongoing crypto winter to last longer than expected. Zhou said China’s ban on crypto trading and mining offers certainty and clarity. More restrictive regulation should be expected in the industry, Zhou added. The crypto winter will be long, says Zhou Wei. Zhou Wei, the...
Astar Network Named ‘Product of the Year’ At the JBA Annual Blockchain Award
Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, has been awarded the Product of the Year at the 4th annual Blockchain Award by the Japan Blockchain Association. Astar Network’s founder and CEO Sota Watanabe bagged the Person of the Year award for the second consecutive year at the same event.
