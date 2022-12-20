XRP could continue sliding to find support at $0.30. Ripple (XRP/USD) enthusiasts have been anxious for the past weeks. As investors awaited a possible hint of the SEC decision, the XRP price stalled. Perhaps it underlined a wait-and-see attitude, as the case can go either way, anyway. However, as the events dragged on, XRP lost ground. It is not the worst performer, though. Trading at just $0.34 as of press time, the cryptocurrency was looking likely to head lower. But there is some encouraging cryptocurrency news.

