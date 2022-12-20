ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Congress has judged Trump -- but prosecutors face higher bar

By SCOTT OLSON, Frankie TAGGART, ALON SKUY
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYPkH_0jozPAoW00
Donald Trump has never offered a specific, detailed rebuttal of the accusations he faces /AFP/File

The House committee probing the 2021 US Capitol assault has long argued that Donald Trump broke the law, making sensational allegations of insurrection and other crimes against the former president.

But while its nine members believe they have damned the 76-year-old Republican in the court of public opinion, building the kind of case that would stand up in a court of law is another matter.

The committee summarized the findings of its 18-month investigation in its final public meeting Monday, at which Republican vice-chair Liz Cheney pronounced Trump "unfit for any office."

The panel referred the tycoon to the Department of Justice on four charges -- obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements to the government and inciting insurrection.

Essentially, Trump is accused of spending months lying to supporters that the 2020 election was stolen from him, whipping up a mob to storm the Capitol in Washington and of doing nothing for hours to stop the violence.

Legal analysts have acknowledged that the case presented by the House of Representatives committee was vivid and compelling, but warn that the rules constraining prosecutors in a criminal case are more onerous.

"There is an entire set of federal rules of evidence that control what testimony a jury can hear," former US attorney Joyce Vance wrote in an analysis of the committee's work.

"DOJ would have to carefully evaluate evidence for issues like hearsay, relevance, and undue prejudice to determine whether the admissible evidence available to it is sufficient."

- One-sided -

Beyond smearing the committee and decrying politically-motivated witch hunts, Trump has never advanced his side of the story in any detail.

Analysts point out that the committee's presentation was one-sided and didn't address Trump's possible lines of defense, such as First Amendment protections for his speech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41aXUp_0jozPAoW00
Donald Trump relentlessly targeted his vice president Mike Pence (pictured) /GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images via AFP/File

Even Trump's vice-president Mike Pence, who was relentlessly targeted by his boss for refusing to help overturn the election, now defends the former president, arguing that it is not criminal to take bad advice from lawyers.

"Perhaps most crucially, Trump tended to operate elusively -- handing off tasks to subordinates, avoiding confrontation, eschewing emails -- so admissible evidence may be harder to come by than followers of the January 6th Committee might expect," Kevin O'Brien, a white-collar trial lawyer and former assistant US attorney, told AFP.

O'Brien expects Attorney General Merrick Garland to proceed with caution and isn't expecting a charging decision "any time soon," while Vance says the gap in evidentiary standards means prosecution is "not automatic."

Gerard Filitti, senior counsel at The Lawfare Project, says a hung jury would be the most likely outcome if Trump's case ever reached trial, as sufficient numbers of Americans believe he genuinely thought he was fighting the historic injustice of a stolen election.

"The DOJ is not likely to bring charges unless it feels confident in obtaining a conviction," he told AFP.

"And more detailed evidence is needed into what Trump knew and when he knew it than was made public by the January 6th committee."

- 'There's enough' -

Committee chair Bennie Thompson has acknowledged the difference in the burden of proof between a congressional inquiry and a criminal probe, characterizing the committee's end-product as a "roadmap" for prosecuting Trump.

On the other hand, prosecutors could aim much higher than the House investigators, using powers Congress doesn't have to enforce grand jury subpoenas and obtain evidence that the lawmakers weren't able to develop.

Cheney revealed in an earlier hearing that Trump had tried to talk to a witness during the investigation -- but witness tampering is not among the charges lawmakers have asked the DOJ to consider.

Another panel member, Zoe Lofgren, said one female witness had been represented by a Trump-linked attorney who suggested she could claim falsely not to recall the answers to investigators' questions.

Lofgren said the witness had been offered a lucrative job as her testimony date approached.

"The witness believed this was an effort to affect her testimony and we are concerned that these efforts may have been a strategy to prevent the committee from finding the truth," Lofgren told the committee's meeting on Monday, its last before it wraps up its work.

The committee also pointed to White House officials, including Trump's daughter Ivanka, whose testimony was not "entirely frank or forthcoming."

Political analyst Aron Solomon, of lawyers' marketing agency Esquire Digital, told AFP charging Trump would be seen by around half of Americans as "ill-conceived" and "deeply divisive."

"But I believe the DOJ will move forward with charges because there's enough there... the DOJ may face significantly more challenging questions if they choose not to move forward."

Comments / 2

Related
The Week

7 scathing cartoons about Trump's call to suspend the Constitution

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency R.J. Matson | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Steve Benson | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Kevin Siers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Chip Bok | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
New York Post

Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump.  “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday.  While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students.  Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans ‘flabbergasted’ by RNC response to Trump, emails reveal

Several members of the Republican National Committee were reportedly angry with former President Donald Trump after he was seen hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago home in November, calling on the committee chairwoman to denounce his actions. In private emails that were sent to...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Jim Jordan brazenly lies about GOP's 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' tweet

Far-right Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has made a career of telling half-truths and whole lies while in the House. He was true to form Thursday, telling one of his most egregious lies of the year. During a House hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., confronted Jordan, who’s the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, over a now-infamous tweet committee Republicans posted saluting Twitter CEO Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Cassidy Hutchinson’s Trump-supporting father refused to help her get her own lawyer for Jan 6 evidence

Cassidy Hutchinson asked for financial help from her father, a Trump supporter, to get her own lawyer from outside the former president’s orbit, but her father refused to help her, a transcript of her testimony shows. “I was communicating with my aunt and uncle, who I had not spoken with in years because they are QAnon fans, but they were looking to [refinance] their house to free up money so I could not have to go back to Trump world. They understood why I didn’t want to,” the former aide to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told the...
The Independent

A ‘furious interaction’: Jan 6 committee confirms Trump exploded at Secret Service agent

A preliminary summary of the House January 6 select committee’s findings shows the panel as having corroborated an ex-White House aide’s testimony regarding how former president Donald Trump behaved towards his protective detail after they told him he couldn’t accompany a riotous mob of his supporters at the US Capitol.In June, former Trump White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson shocked the world when she told the select committee she’d been told that Mr Trump became so enraged after the head of his Secret Service detail told him his armoured SUV would be returning to the White House after he spoke...
AFP

AFP

101K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy