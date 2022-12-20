Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Still no answers, leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
Many are still hitting the road this holiday weekend. Space heater safety is important ahead of frigid temperatures in South Georgia this holiday weekend.
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts.
wfxl.com
LIST: Warming shelters open for holiday Arctic blast
Below average temperatures are expected in Southwest Georgia starting Friday. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the cold weather Wednesday prompting local communities to also declare a local state of emergency. Ahead of the cold weather, a handful of Southwest Georgia communities have announced that warming...
mycbs4.com
Video shows Hamilton County deputy kneeling on resident's neck during a basketball game
Hamilton County, FL — A Lake City resident is asking for justice after he says a Hamilton County deputy knelt down on his neck at a high school game. "I could have died easily, we've seen George Floyd," Lake City local activist and business owner Sylvester Warren said. He...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Cold is Coming to South Georgia
Christmas in South Georgia will not be white, but it will be the coldest one we’ve experienced in years. Christmas Eve for Wacyross shows a predicted high of 39 degrees and a low of 22. By comparison that day, Atlanta has a high of 28 degrees and a low of 17 degrees.
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Sheriff's Office gives an update on the man killed in Saturday shooting, family reacts
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. How to prevent busting pipes in cold weather. Updated: 3 hours ago. Albany plumbers say they believe this...
Resident of Valdosta dies in vehicle incident in Jefferson County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic incident in northern Jefferson County Monday morning.
WALB 10
South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old in South Georgia was sentenced to life behind bars on Friday. Tyler Griner was charged as an adult in the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. “We had a 14-year-old charged with adult crimes and we have the family who very unexpectedly...
wfxl.com
Three arrested for drug trafficking at Thomas County automotive shop
On December 20, Thomasville-Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Agents executed a search warrant at Gordon's Automotive on Madison Street in Thomasville, Georgia. Augustus Wilson, William Randolph Brickey and Travis Adams were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects.
wfxl.com
Thomas County deputies need help from community to locate wanted man
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies say that Brandon Leon Hutchins is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with information about Hutchins' whereabouts is asked to contact TCSO via Facebook messenger or by calling the Criminal...
wfxl.com
16-year-old charged as an adult for Thomas County murder, arson
Sixteen-year-old murderer Tyler Griner, charged as an adult, was sentenced to life plus 10 years in Thomas County on Friday, December 16, by Chief Superior Court Judge Richard M. Cowart, of the Southern Judicial Circuit for the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. In March of 2021, 14-year-old Griner...
WCJB
Video shows Hamilton Co. deputy kneeling on Lake City resident’s neck
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is seeking medical attention and awaiting his arrest after being arrested and having his neck kneeled on by a Hamilton County school resource officer. Sylvester Warren and a group were asked to leave the Hamilton County versus Columbia County basketball game on...
Multiple people injured following explosion in Jefferson County
Two people were injured following an explosion in Jefferson County Thursday morning.
wfxl.com
One in custody after Valdosta man fatally stabbed
Officers and detectives responded to a stabbing last week and arrested the offender for aggravated assault. The victim has been at the hospital since the incident, but succumbed to injuries Wednesday. The offender has now been charged with felony murder. On December 15, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded...
WCTV
Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one woman dead. Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander said it started with an altercation at Hilltop apartments, which led to the shooting about a quarter mile away at SW Pete Mobley Ave around 2:30 p.m.
wfxl.com
One in custody after 2 killed, two others injured in shooting at Valdosta apartment
A man is in custody after two were killed during a shooting in Valdosta Friday evening. Valdosta police responded to the Ora Lee West Apartments, located in the 600 block of East Ann Street, for a shooting Friday just before 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located four victims inside an...
wfxl.com
Woman sentenced to 10 years after over 100 grams cocaine found at Lanier Co. traffic stop
District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced the end of the Lanier County trial term with some notable convictions. On December 12, Franshawn Michelle Evans entered a guilty plea in Lanier County a few days before jury selection. Chief Judge Clayton Tomlinson sentenced Evans to ten (10) years in the Department...
WCTV
Drug traffickers nabbed in Leon County sent to prison
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution announced prison sentences for a man and a woman accused of running a pill press operation in Leon County. Jeffrey Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and accomplice Charice Williams was sentenced to five years...
wfxl.com
Valdosta man arrested for shoplifting from area Walmart
A man is behind bars for stealing from Walmart in Valdosta. On December 17, Valdosta police responded to Walmart in the 3200 block of Inner Perimeter Road around 12:15 p.m. after E911 received a call that there was a person shoplifting. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mitchell Parnell, left the...
