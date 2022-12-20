ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, GA

WALB 10

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

LIST: Warming shelters open for holiday Arctic blast

Below average temperatures are expected in Southwest Georgia starting Friday. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the cold weather Wednesday prompting local communities to also declare a local state of emergency. Ahead of the cold weather, a handful of Southwest Georgia communities have announced that warming...
ALBANY, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Cold is Coming to South Georgia

Christmas in South Georgia will not be white, but it will be the coldest one we’ve experienced in years. Christmas Eve for Wacyross shows a predicted high of 39 degrees and a low of 22. By comparison that day, Atlanta has a high of 28 degrees and a low of 17 degrees.
WARE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old in South Georgia was sentenced to life behind bars on Friday. Tyler Griner was charged as an adult in the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. “We had a 14-year-old charged with adult crimes and we have the family who very unexpectedly...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Three arrested for drug trafficking at Thomas County automotive shop

On December 20, Thomasville-Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Agents executed a search warrant at Gordon's Automotive on Madison Street in Thomasville, Georgia. Augustus Wilson, William Randolph Brickey and Travis Adams were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects.
THOMASVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Thomas County deputies need help from community to locate wanted man

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies say that Brandon Leon Hutchins is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with information about Hutchins' whereabouts is asked to contact TCSO via Facebook messenger or by calling the Criminal...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

16-year-old charged as an adult for Thomas County murder, arson

Sixteen-year-old murderer Tyler Griner, charged as an adult, was sentenced to life plus 10 years in Thomas County on Friday, December 16, by Chief Superior Court Judge Richard M. Cowart, of the Southern Judicial Circuit for the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. In March of 2021, 14-year-old Griner...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

One in custody after Valdosta man fatally stabbed

Officers and detectives responded to a stabbing last week and arrested the offender for aggravated assault. The victim has been at the hospital since the incident, but succumbed to injuries Wednesday. The offender has now been charged with felony murder. On December 15, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one woman dead. Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander said it started with an altercation at Hilltop apartments, which led to the shooting about a quarter mile away at SW Pete Mobley Ave around 2:30 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Drug traffickers nabbed in Leon County sent to prison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution announced prison sentences for a man and a woman accused of running a pill press operation in Leon County. Jeffrey Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and accomplice Charice Williams was sentenced to five years...
LEON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Valdosta man arrested for shoplifting from area Walmart

A man is behind bars for stealing from Walmart in Valdosta. On December 17, Valdosta police responded to Walmart in the 3200 block of Inner Perimeter Road around 12:15 p.m. after E911 received a call that there was a person shoplifting. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mitchell Parnell, left the...
VALDOSTA, GA

