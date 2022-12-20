The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on season-ending injured reserve. Landry will miss the final three games of the season. He finishes with 39 targets in nine games. Chris Olave (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, so the Saints will be thin at wideout. Marquez Callaway, Rashid Shaheed, and Tre'Quan Smith will likely be the primary wide receivers. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill should also be more involved on offense.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO