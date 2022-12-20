Read full article on original website
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
NFL Fans Concerned After Pam Oliver Slurs Words During Packers-Dolphins Injury Report
A few NFL fans have some concerns about FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver. She didn’t sound quite like herself while... The post NFL Fans Concerned After Pam Oliver Slurs Words During Packers-Dolphins Injury Report appeared first on Outsider.
Thursday Night Football Betting: Will the Slumping Jets Turn It Around Against the Streaking Jaguars?
Tonight, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New York Jets in some rough weather. Per our nERD-based power rankings, the clash could be pretty interesting. We have the Jets pegged as the 7th-best team overall, while the Jaguars rank 14th. The Jets are 2.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 36.5 points.
Clippers rule out John Wall (ankle) on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall will not be available in Philadelphia after the veteran was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Reggie Jackson to play an increased role at point guard on Friday night. Per...
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) going on injured reserve
The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on season-ending injured reserve. Landry will miss the final three games of the season. He finishes with 39 targets in nine games. Chris Olave (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, so the Saints will be thin at wideout. Marquez Callaway, Rashid Shaheed, and Tre'Quan Smith will likely be the primary wide receivers. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill should also be more involved on offense.
Keldon Johnson (back) not listed on Spurs' Friday injury report
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (back) is available for Friday's contest versus the Orlando Magic. After sitting out two games with a back contusion, Johnson is on track to return on Friday night. In 32.4 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 31.2 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes...
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) starting on Friday, Victor Oladipo to bench
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. After a three game absence with knee soreness, Lowry will make his return at home. In 34.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out for remainder of regular season, 'unlikely' to return in playoffs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will miss the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Per Schefter, Tannehill is "unlikely" to return in the playoffs after he underwent ankle surgery. Expect Malik Willis to start under center going forward. For Week 16's matchup against a Houston Texans' unit allowing 14.3...
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) out on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson will not be active for the third straight game with back spasms. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 255.1 minutes this season with...
Buccaneers list Julio Jones (knee) as questionable in Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 16's contest versus the Arizona Cardinals. After three limited practices, Jones' status is currently in question with a knee ailment that forced him to sit in Week 15. In a matchup against an Arizona defense allowing 26.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, Russell Gage should see more targets if Jones is inactive.
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out again on Friday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Lakers. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.
Quentin Grimes (ankle) active for Knicks on Friday
New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Grimes will be active at home despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Grimes to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Grimes' current projection includes 13.3 points,...
Jones: T.Y. Hilton will be active for Cowboys' Week 16 matchup versus Eagles
According to Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be available for Week 16's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hilton is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's division matchup against a Philly unit allowing 24.2 FanDuel points per game to receivers after he signed with Dallas earlier this month.
Denver's Chase Edmonds (ankle) activated off injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 16
Denver Broncos running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) is eligible to play in Week 16's game against the Los Angeles Rams. After a four game absence with a high ankle sprain, Edmonds is expected to return on Sunday. In a matchup versus a Rams' defense giving up 20.0 FanDuel points per game to running backs, expect Edmonds to play backup role on Christmas.
Heat's Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Haslem is dealing with right Achilles tendinosis and is questionable to face the Pacers on Friday. Haslem is averaging 3.2 FanDuel points per game this season.
Seattle's Marquise Goodwin (wrist/ankle) active for Week 16's matchup against Kansas City
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Brown (wrist/ankle) will play in Week 16's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Goodwin will be available despite missing Thursday's practice with wrist and ankle injuries. In a matchup against a Kansas City team allowing 30.4 FanDuel points to wide receivers, our models project Goodwin to score 9.0 FanDuel points.
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
Treylon Burks (concussion) cleared for Tians in Week 16
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks will play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Texans. Burks had been in the NFL's concussion protocol, though he was able to log limited practices throughout the week. Now, he has officially received clearance to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our...
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (illness) on Friday, Haywood Highsmith to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Butler will make his 21st start this season after he was sidelined one game with a stomach illness. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 38.1 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.3...
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Denver. Hart's Friday projection includes 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds,...
