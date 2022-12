A 71-year-old woman has died after she drove into a parked car in Loris Tuesday, according to the Horry County Coroner.

Carol Bashor, of Galivants Ferry, died after from injuries sustained in the crash at the intersection of Highway 19 and Mincey Drive, said Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

It is not clear what caused her to crash. The details were not available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.