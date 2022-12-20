‘Do Not Drive’: Chrysler, Dodge owners urged to repair vehicles following another airbag-related fatality

Read full article on original website
Related
WJBF.com
Samsung recalls over 600K washing machines after injury, fire complaints
(WTNH) — Samsung is recalling about 663,500 top-load washing machine units due to a fire hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. There have been 51 reports of washer incidents that involved smoking, melting, overheating or fires, according to Samsung, 10 of which caused property damage. Three customers reported smoke inhalation injuries.
Comments / 0