Tiverton, RI

The Collaborative presenting The Glare and Jodie Treloar Sampson Dec. 29

Warren, RI, December 22, 2022 – Come in from the cold and warm your spirit with a music-filled evening! The Collaborative, a Warren-based arts nonprofit, will be hosting Jodie Treloar Sampson and The Glare at Collaborative Studio, 4 Market St. in Warren, RI on December 29th from 7:30pm to 9:30pm. Music begins promptly at 7:30pm.
WARREN, RI
Obituary: Irene M. Ebbitt

Irene Marie (nee Renaud) Ebbitt, 95, of Middletown, RI, passed away on December 20, 2022, at the Grand Islander Center. She was the wife of the late Richard James Ebbitt Jr. Irene was born in Fall River, MA to Joseph and Louise (Truchon) Renaud on March 31, 1927. She spent her early years in Fall River and graduated from Durfee High School. She moved to Newport, RI after marriage and was a longtime Aquidneck Island resident. She was a parishioner at St. Augustin’s Church and served in the choir for many years. She enjoyed working at the former Zayre (Ames) for 17 years where she made many good friends.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Newport County’s best live webcams, beach cams, and surf cams

From around the world these webcams let you view Newport, Jamestown, Easton’s Beach and the Newport Harbor live from the comfort of your home, office or mobile device. These webcams across Newport County will allow you to get a feel for the surf, the weather, the crowds, and more.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Newport Live to present the Chris Spedding Trio on January 20, 2023 at Newport’s Casino Theater

Newport Live will be presenting An Evening With The Chris Spedding Trio, featuring Tony Garnier and Anton Fig at The Casino Theater in Newport on Friday, January 20th at 7:30 PM. General Admission tickets are $35 and available through EventBrite and via the Newport Live website. Beer and wine will be available thanks to our sponsors Ragged Island Brewing and Newport Vineyards and food will be available from Lucy’s Kitchen.
NEWPORT, RI
Travel restrictions on RITBA bridges lifted

Update: At 9:31 am, RIDOT lifted travel restrictions for the Mt Hope, Newport Pell, and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges. The bridges are open to all traffic. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has announced that due to extreme weather conditions, travel across their bridges may be restricted or prohibited for certain vehicle types.
JAMESTOWN, RI

