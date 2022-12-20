ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

US105

Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest

As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police chase of kidnapping suspect ends when car hits fire hydrant

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend in west Amarillo, police said. According to the Amarillo Police Department, at about 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a possible kidnapping at a residence near SW 8th Avenue and Bryan Street. Officers...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit

In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials investigating after ‘human remains’ found in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a body found in the western part of Potter County on Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the office, deputies from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road around 4:40 p.m. […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD officers continue to patrol during cold weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even on extremely cold days like Thursday first responders are still out patrolling the streets. Amarillo Police Department Sergeant, Carla Burr, said that even during cold temperatures the officers are prepared and will continue to keep the community safe. According to Burr to prepare for the cold the department supplies hats […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Night to Shine is asking for volunteers for event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo’s annual event Nigh to Shine is asking for volunteers. The event will offer people ages 14 and up who have disabilities a chance to celebrate prom. This will be held on February 10, at the Civic Center. Organizations say around 800 volunteers will...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo

A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Potter County Offices Closed Thursday

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner says All Potter County Office buildings except for the jail wiil be closed on Thursday. She says the reason is the expected severe cold temperatures and wind chills. A wind chill warning has been issued for Thursday morning with temperatures expected to go down to...
Amarillo, TX
