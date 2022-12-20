Read full article on original website
AFD released information regarding a house fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Christmas Eve house fire in North Amarillo. According to AFD, at around 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 24 crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence located at 315 NE 6th. AFD said crews arrived to find fire showing from […]
Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest
As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
Amarillo man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend held on federal gun charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man arrested Thursday accused of trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend is being held on a federal gun charge. Rowdy Eastman, 35, is being charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon with a previous conviction. On Thursday afternoon, Amarillo Police were called to a possible...
Police chase of kidnapping suspect ends when car hits fire hydrant
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend in west Amarillo, police said. According to the Amarillo Police Department, at about 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a possible kidnapping at a residence near SW 8th Avenue and Bryan Street. Officers...
Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit
In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
Officials investigating after ‘human remains’ found in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a body found in the western part of Potter County on Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the office, deputies from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road around 4:40 p.m. […]
APD officers continue to patrol during cold weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even on extremely cold days like Thursday first responders are still out patrolling the streets. Amarillo Police Department Sergeant, Carla Burr, said that even during cold temperatures the officers are prepared and will continue to keep the community safe. According to Burr to prepare for the cold the department supplies hats […]
Potter County Sheriff's Office: Body found west of Amarillo, no foul play suspected
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found west of Amarillo, however, foul play is not suspected at this time, officials said. According to a news release, deputies were called to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road after human...
Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity helps family though Christmas home blessing
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another family now has a place to call home thanks to Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity. With the help of Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity Muawia and Omel Abdelrahim, along with their three boys, have received the keys to their new three-bedroom home. “We are here...
Multiple fire crews battle morning fire amid freezing temperatures southeast of Amarillo
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department reports that crews were called to a fire southeast of Amarillo on Lazy 2 Road. According to the RCFD, crews were called on a report of smoke in a house in the area, and upon arrival of crews, was upgraded to a structure fire. Crews […]
Brown Road railroad crossing in Randall County remains closed by BNSF
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon, along with Randall County, announced Thursday that the railroad crossing at Brown Road will continue to be closed by BNSF until further notice. Officials said the crossing has been closed since there was a collision between a semi-truck and a train in August. According to […]
VIDEO: Man facing federal charges after Amarillo police finds man dead from Fentanyl overdoes
VIDEO: ‘It’s affecting your dog as well’: Vets warn against extreme cold temperatures for pets. VIDEO: Doctors warn against common holiday injuries. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 12 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 12 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two...
Staffing Shortages At Clements Unit Forcing Big Changes At Prison
2022 has been full of challenges we aren't used to seeing. One of the biggest, if not THE biggest, has been staffing shortages in just about every employment sector you can think of. I remember driving past The Bagle Place on Bell about a month ago. That restaurant is usually...
Two Structure Fires Had Firefighters Responding In Extreme Cold
While many of us were doing our best to stay out of the frigid temps on Thursday, Randall County Fire Department was out in the below zero wind chill. Unfortunately, they found themselves responding to two separate structure fires in the extreme cold. Firefighters Respond To Structure Fires During Arctic...
Night to Shine is asking for volunteers for event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo’s annual event Nigh to Shine is asking for volunteers. The event will offer people ages 14 and up who have disabilities a chance to celebrate prom. This will be held on February 10, at the Civic Center. Organizations say around 800 volunteers will...
Amarillo City Council member Eddy Sauer will not seek a fourth term
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo City Council member Place 3 Eddy Sauer, announced in a Facebook post on Friday that he will not be seeking a fourth term on the council. According to a Sauer Facebook post, Saur thanks the residents of Amarillo who have given me the opportunity to serve in this capacity. Sauer […]
A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo
A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
Salvation Army provides warming stations, emergency shelter during dangerous freezing weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army will be providing warming stations and emergency shelter day and night during these extreme cold weather conditions. The shelters are doing everything they can to keep those in need of shelter safe as temperatures are forecasted to drop to dangerous numbers during the Christmas holidays.
Potter County Offices Closed Thursday
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner says All Potter County Office buildings except for the jail wiil be closed on Thursday. She says the reason is the expected severe cold temperatures and wind chills. A wind chill warning has been issued for Thursday morning with temperatures expected to go down to...
