Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells closes curtain for final time

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Palace Theater in the Wisconsin Dells closed its doors for the final time this week.

In a statement on its website, the theater announced that the curtains had closed for the final time.

“We will forever cherish the wonderful memories of shows, concerts, and special occasions that we created over the past eight years, especially the laughter and awe shown by adults and children alike,” theater management said. “As in all things, we realize that now is our time to move on. We wish those who will occupy the building in the future all the best, and hope that they appreciate all who will visit in the coming years.”

If you purchased a ticket for the theater in the last 90 days, you should contact your credit card company to receive credit back. You can also send an email to refunds@dellspalace.com.

The email should include:

Your order number.

The first and last name of the credit card used to buy the tickets.

A phone number.

The email address used to order the tickets.

The name of the show or shows you need a refund for.

The number of tickets and/or total amount you should be refunded.

