ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells closes curtain for final time

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bbddv_0jozNOO400

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Palace Theater in the Wisconsin Dells closed its doors for the final time this week.

In a statement on its website, the theater announced that the curtains had closed for the final time.

“We will forever cherish the wonderful memories of shows, concerts, and special occasions that we created over the past eight years, especially the laughter and awe shown by adults and children alike,” theater management said. “As in all things, we realize that now is our time to move on. We wish those who will occupy the building in the future all the best, and hope that they appreciate all who will visit in the coming years.”

If you purchased a ticket for the theater in the last 90 days, you should contact your credit card company to receive credit back. You can also send an email to refunds@dellspalace.com.

The email should include:

  • Your order number.
  • The first and last name of the credit card used to buy the tickets.
  • A phone number.
  • The email address used to order the tickets.
  • The name of the show or shows you need a refund for.
  • The number of tickets and/or total amount you should be refunded.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin Dells theater has canceled all upcoming shows and will shut down. The Palace Theater posted on its website that it will close immediately. “We will forever cherish the wonderful memories of shows, concerts, and special occasions that we created over the past eight years, especially the laughter and awe shown by adults and children alike,” the message said.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Event at Olbrich Park celebrates winter solstice

MADISON, Wis. — Attendees flocked to Olbrich Park on Wednesday to celebrate the winter solstice. The annual event drew a crowd to mark the turning point at which the days begin to again get longer. It featured a gathering of musicians, ice lanterns, a bonfire, snacks and more. “It’s sort of a reminder that in the deepest, darkest times, the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures

‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Mondays bar on State Street decked out for the holidays

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar is keeping up with a longstanding holiday tradition. Mondays on State Street is once again decked out in holiday lights and decorations. Owner Gary Garten said the tradition started in the late 1980s and has grown every year since. Each year the festive display changes. “My manager is an artist and he designs...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Taking care of furry friends in frigid cold, snow

MADISON, Wis. — You’ve heard a lot of warnings this week to avoid driving or going outside at all due to the frigid temperatures — but try telling that to an excited Golden Retriever or an outdoor cat. “If your little purse chihuahua’s feet hardly ever touch the ground, bitter cold like this is pretty dangerous,” said veterinarian Chris Pagel,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!. Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Last minute final exam changes, blizzard force UW students to hustle home for holidays

MADISON, Wis. — Even though the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be open through Friday as usual, many professors adjusted or canceled their exams so students could safely travel ahead of the winter storm. But it still resulted in a scramble to find last-minute flights or buses. “I am trying to get out!” said freshman Matthew Shapiro, escaping the worst of...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Streets Division says citywide plowing is complete

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Streets Division officials said Friday morning that citywide snowplowing is complete. Crews will now begin clean-up operations, keeping snow drifts from forming. This work will continue through Saturday. Because of the extremely cold temperatures, the city’s salt is ineffective. That means that that roads are still snow-covered and slippery. Crews are working to apply sand to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Some Wisconsin health clinics announce weather-related closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin health systems announced weather-related closures for Thursday night and Friday amid the heavy snow and frigid temperatures. All UW Health hospitals and clinics are set to remain operating Friday. According to the health system, it has worked to convert in-person appointments Friday to telehealth visits when possible. Patients who have questions about their appointments should call their clinic or use MyChart to contact their provider.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

10 restaurants we’re excited about right now

The dining scene is not what it was 10 years ago. Of course, it’s not even what it was three years ago. The pandemic tipped the restaurant model on its head, challenging current restaurants’ operations and playing backdrop to new opens along with dispiriting closures. Through it all, we’ve witnessed just how passionate the people behind local restaurants are and what lengths they’ll go to in order to keep doing what they love. Many have ushered in a new era of creativity and innovation that makes us excited for what’s ahead and what’s happening right now.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces most popular baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter is releasing the most popular baby names of 2022!. The busiest birthing center in the state compiled a list of the top 15 baby names this year. Meriter said for the first time in four years, Jack/Jackson/Jaxson was dethroned from its spot...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy