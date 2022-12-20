ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Arrest made in Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Lincoln man caught with 114 grams of meth, charged with two felonies, police say

A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with two felonies after investigators found 114 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pockets while executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, police alleged in court records. Shaun Robinson was sitting in his car in a north Lincoln parking lot when investigators detained him...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Body of missing Omaha woman found in Kansas, death ruled homicide

OMAHA -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body found in Kansas earlier this week is that of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. The cause of death has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office said Allen’s death has been ruled a homicide. Allen, 43, had last been seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo Streets about 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide near 20th & Washington

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Near South neighborhood overnight. Lincoln Police said shortly after midnight Friday, a person called 911 to report gunshots and possibly a car crash near 20th and Washington Streets. LPD said responding officers found a 38-year-old male...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Man dies after being shot, crashes vehicle in Lincoln

(Lincoln, NE) -- A 38 year old man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just before 12:30 Friday morning, officers were called to the area of South 20th and Washington Street for a disturbance. Police say the caller to 911 reported hearing gunshots and possibly a car crash. LPD says arriving officers located an SUV that had been involved in a crash and the driver suffering from gunshot wounds.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Food Delivery Driver Assaulted During Car Jacking In West Lincoln

A good deed by a 20 year old food delivery driver ended with her being assaulted and her car taken at gunpoint Thursday in west Lincoln. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says the woman and her 16 year old passenger were making a delivery when they spotted three teenagers walking in the cold near Blue Flame Road and Torchlight Lane.
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for killing Bellevue teen

A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in the 2020 shooting death of a Bellevue teen during a robbery. Rashaun J. Faison, 23, originally was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kalani Zalopany, 17, on Oct. 12, 2020. He also was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KSN News

Body confirmed to be missing Nebraska woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nebraska law enforcement has confirmed the body found this week south of Topeka was an alleged kidnapping victim from Omaha. Cari Allen’s body was found Wednesday night near 57th and Burlingame, after a tip was reported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. On Friday, law enforcement said she was […]
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest made in Anytime Laundry robbery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the robbery at Anytime Laundry that happened earlier this month. The Omaha Police Department arrested Jonathan Clausell for charges related to multiple incidents at Anytime Laundry. On Monday, officers reportedly responded to the business to investigation a theft...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man pleads no contest in fatal Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting suspect appears in court and pleads no contest to second-degree murder. Daniel Atherton, 25, is accused in a shooting incident from May 2022. He allegedly shot and killed Clinton Brownlee, 39, in the area of 65th and Ames. Atherton then allegedly ran to a...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges

(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
TABOR, IA
KETV.com

FBI serves warrants at home of Omaha city councilmember, building owned by PACE

OMAHA, Neb. — Federal agents served a search warrant at the house of an Omaha city council member Tuesday. FBI Omaha served search warrants at the residence of Vinny Palermo and a building owned by Police Athletics for Community Engagement near 39th and X. PACE is a nonprofit organization outside of city government, heavily funded by city council and other grants.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a fire at Nettie’s on Railroad Avenue in Bellevue Friday around 4:30 p.m. The blaze produced a large amount of thick smoke. All lanes of Railroad Avenue near the 7100 block...
BELLEVUE, NE

