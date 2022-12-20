Read full article on original website
Lincoln Police make arrest in homicide of a 38-year-old man
The Lincoln Police Department made an arrest, on Saturday, in connection to the homicide that happened in Lincoln Friday morning near south 20th and Washington Streets.
WOWT
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln man caught with 114 grams of meth, charged with two felonies, police say
A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with two felonies after investigators found 114 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pockets while executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, police alleged in court records. Shaun Robinson was sitting in his car in a north Lincoln parking lot when investigators detained him...
doniphanherald.com
Body of missing Omaha woman found in Kansas, death ruled homicide
OMAHA -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body found in Kansas earlier this week is that of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. The cause of death has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office said Allen’s death has been ruled a homicide. Allen, 43, had last been seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo Streets about 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.
WOWT
Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide near 20th & Washington
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Near South neighborhood overnight. Lincoln Police said shortly after midnight Friday, a person called 911 to report gunshots and possibly a car crash near 20th and Washington Streets. LPD said responding officers found a 38-year-old male...
Sioux City Journal
Man shot at November party fired bullets that killed one, injured another, authorities say
OMAHA -- A man who was shot at a November party also fired bullets into the crowded house, killing a woman and injuring a man, authorities said. Imhotep Davis, 25, had already been accused of illegally possessing a gun and tampering with evidence within days after the Nov. 13 shooting.
iheart.com
Man dies after being shot, crashes vehicle in Lincoln
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 38 year old man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just before 12:30 Friday morning, officers were called to the area of South 20th and Washington Street for a disturbance. Police say the caller to 911 reported hearing gunshots and possibly a car crash. LPD says arriving officers located an SUV that had been involved in a crash and the driver suffering from gunshot wounds.
klin.com
Food Delivery Driver Assaulted During Car Jacking In West Lincoln
A good deed by a 20 year old food delivery driver ended with her being assaulted and her car taken at gunpoint Thursday in west Lincoln. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says the woman and her 16 year old passenger were making a delivery when they spotted three teenagers walking in the cold near Blue Flame Road and Torchlight Lane.
Sioux City Journal
Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for killing Bellevue teen
A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in the 2020 shooting death of a Bellevue teen during a robbery. Rashaun J. Faison, 23, originally was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kalani Zalopany, 17, on Oct. 12, 2020. He also was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Investigators looking for tips in Omaha Bank of West robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV has your first look at a pair of armed Omaha bank robbers. Investigators are offering an enhanced reward in hopes it leads to their arrest. On Dec. 8, two people entered the Bank of the West near 168th and Harrison streets around 9 a.m. While...
Body confirmed to be missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nebraska law enforcement has confirmed the body found this week south of Topeka was an alleged kidnapping victim from Omaha. Cari Allen’s body was found Wednesday night near 57th and Burlingame, after a tip was reported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. On Friday, law enforcement said she was […]
South Omaha advocates unhappy with Chief Schmaderer's statement on PACE
Hours after the FBI searched homes of multiple men connected or directly tied to PACE, Chief Schmaderer said in a statement “I am concerned that PACE may have been used for criminal activity."
OPD arrest suspect for second-degree murder in homicide at 33rd and Ames
Omaha Police announced that the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force has arrested 25-year-old Imhotep Davis in relation to the homicide at 33rd and Ames Avenue.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in Anytime Laundry robbery in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the robbery at Anytime Laundry that happened earlier this month. The Omaha Police Department arrested Jonathan Clausell for charges related to multiple incidents at Anytime Laundry. On Monday, officers reportedly responded to the business to investigation a theft...
WOWT
Man pleads no contest in fatal Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting suspect appears in court and pleads no contest to second-degree murder. Daniel Atherton, 25, is accused in a shooting incident from May 2022. He allegedly shot and killed Clinton Brownlee, 39, in the area of 65th and Ames. Atherton then allegedly ran to a...
klkntv.com
Inmate ‘seriously injured’ staff member during assault at Lincoln prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A staff member at a Lincoln prison was “seriously injured” Tuesday when an inmate punched him, officials said. A Reception and Treatment Center staff member was punched in the head by an inmate while in the pantry office, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges
(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
KETV.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports body found in search for missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the investigation of Cari Allen's disappearance led law enforcement to a body in Kansas. Investigators can't say for certain if the remains found are Allen's until an autopsy is completed. Authorities said they'll conduct the autopsy Friday in...
KETV.com
FBI serves warrants at home of Omaha city councilmember, building owned by PACE
OMAHA, Neb. — Federal agents served a search warrant at the house of an Omaha city council member Tuesday. FBI Omaha served search warrants at the residence of Vinny Palermo and a building owned by Police Athletics for Community Engagement near 39th and X. PACE is a nonprofit organization outside of city government, heavily funded by city council and other grants.
WOWT
Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a fire at Nettie’s on Railroad Avenue in Bellevue Friday around 4:30 p.m. The blaze produced a large amount of thick smoke. All lanes of Railroad Avenue near the 7100 block...
