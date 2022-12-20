Britain's railways will remain closed for a second consecutive day as rail workers stage the latest in a series of walkouts on Boxing Day.Thousands of people are being forced to make alternative travel plans throughout the day as no services are due to run. Hundreds of departures usually run on 26 December at a reduced rate after the Christmas Day shutdown. But Network Rail said Britain’s railways will remain closed due to a walkout by employees who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT). Passengers were warned about the impact of the strike a week ago.Airport...

35 MINUTES AGO