Strasburg completes purchase of 115 King Street

The purchase of the building is the first step in providing adequate space for the delivery of town services to the citizens. The Town Council for a number years indicated that additional space was needed. The board made the purchase of the former bank building and property a priority. Assessment...
News Makers Royal Broadcasting staff on the holidays

Happy Friday before Christmas. We thought it would be interesting to see just how ready or not the staff at Royal Broadcasting are in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. We hear from members of the staff that you...
