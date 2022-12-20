ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Pine Key, FL

Why was an endangered Key deer killed? Reason could mark the fate of shooting suspect

By David Goodhue
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jj7lG_0jozMTf600

A 77-year-old Florida Keys woman is accused of the shooting death of an endangered Key deer and could face a year in federal prison if she’s convicted.

Wendy Kilheffer of Big Pine Key shot the animal on Nov. 16, according to authorities. In addition to prison time, she would also face, if judged guilty, a $100,000 fine and a year of supervised release following her incarceration.

But a Keys environmental group that advocates the Key deer — a species of small white-tail deer unique to the Lower Keys and protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act — says there is more to the story. The animal, advocates say, was killed out of compassion because it was wounded and in severe distress for days.

Big Pine residents called state and federal wildlife authorities to tend to the male deer, but no one responded to the scene after more than two hours, said Valerie Preziosi, president of Save Our Key Deer Inc.

“At that time, someone took it upon themselves to put the agonized buck out of his misery with a shot to the head, as would have been done by an appropriate officer if they ever showed up,” Preziosi said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVVXB_0jozMTf600
A key deer walks wounded through the woods of Big Pine Key on Nov. 9, 2022. The deer was shot to death on Nov. 16, 2022. Save Our Key Deer

Kilheffer was charged last Thursday. She has been released on $10,000 bond. Her attorney, David Paul Horan, did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on the case.

According to Preziosi, the situation began seven days before the deer was killed. A Big Pine Key resident found the animal “violently thrashing” between two fences with a rope entangled in its antlers and the fences. The repeated thrashing caused cuts on both sides of the deer’s body, Preziosi said.

The resident was able to free the deer, but wasn’t able to remove all the rope. Another resident contacted Save Our Key Deer, which contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s wildlife hotline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TB0a0_0jozMTf600
A wounded key deer walks through the woods of Big Pine Key on Nov. 9, 2022, with a rope entangled in its antlers. The animal was shot to death on Nov. 16, 2022. Save Our Key Deer

The same day, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents and Save Our Key Deer volunteers tried unsuccessfully to find the wounded animal.

The deer wasn’t seen again until Nov. 16, the day it was killed. According to Preziosi, Big Pine residents found the buck lying down and in “extreme distress.” They removed the rope and tried giving the deer water.

“The buck drank some water, got up, but then collapsed on the street,” Preziosi said. The people at the scene again called the FWC hotline, she said.

Meanwhile, they moved the deer to a shaded area on a private property.

“The severely suffering deer was having trouble breathing and, from descriptions by people at the scene, was likely suffering from organ failure due to ‘capture myopathy’ — a condition induced by severe stress he experienced in the past days,” Preziosi said.

Preziosi said both the state and federal governments don’t have enough resources in the area to manage Key deer and to respond to distressed animals. FWC and U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials were not immediately available to respond to those criticisms.

Preziosi said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has reduced staff and volunteers within the National Key Deer Refuge on Big Pine Key, and Florida Fish and Wildlife’s hotline is routed to the mainland and does not specifically pertain to Key deer. That means too much time can go by before a federal or state wildlife officer responds to situations like this.

While the Save our Key Deer group “does not condone this action due to potential public safety issues, it understands what led up to it,” Preziosi said. “The present lack of interest and resources for the maintenance of the endangered Key deer is in stark contrast to past management practices and is not only detrimental to the deer but also builds ever-increasing animosity between the management agencies and residents of the Keys that interact with the animals on a daily basis.

“For both deer and human reasons,” she said, “this situation needs to change.”

Comments / 2

Brent
5d ago

Once apon a time in a nation far different from our current condition...not one single person would have thought to do anything but consider the fact that the animal was in agony and someone needed to end it as soon as possible. Now that we have all the internet resources for toddlers to make decisions about life and the need for multiple branches of government to hold special hearings on whether or not the animal had suffered enough yet and what highly trained special operator was going to be needed to...shoot the poor thing in the head.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Local wildlife officials taking charge on manatee protection

MIAMI - Iguanas falling from trees come to mind when the temperatures deep close to freezing, but manatees also get stressed during cold snaps, and now Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking for help to check on the gentle giants as the winter season develops."So, this cold is going to be a big challenge for them when that water temperature drops there are some potential issues, we anticipate there could be an uptick in strandings and we are prepared for that," Andy Garrett, FWC said.Garrett and others with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are activating teams to...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

WORKING SHRIMP BOAT RETURNS TO KEY WEST HARBOR AFTER 30-YEAR ABSENCE

Ask anyone who remembers Key West in the 1960s what the Historic Seaport looked like back then, when it was still called Key West Bight and was still a rather rough neighborhood of hard-working — and hard-partying — commercial shrimp boats. But those days have long been gone,...
KEY WEST, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy