Woman charged in connection to Monday shooting on Paris Road; second suspect still at large

Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
KOMU
Florence woman dies in Christmas Eve crash on Highway 50
MORGAN COUNTY - A 26-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 50. Kristan Price, of Florence, slid into the westbound lanes while traveling on eastbound Highway 50 and struck another vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The second vehicle, driven by Trenton...
KOMU
Woman dies in Friday morning apartment fire in Mexico
MEXICO - A woman died in an apartment fire early Friday morning, according to an updated news release from the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD). The department responded to the fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive around 1:18 a.m. Upon arrival, heavy flames had already burned through...
KOMU
No injuries reported after officials respond to two fires in Mexico Friday morning
MEXICO − The Mexico Department of Public Safety said no injuries were reported after officials responded to two fires on Friday morning, according to Facebook posts from the department. Officials said the department first responded to the 1200 block of West Breckenridge for a residential fire. Responders said there...
KOMU
Seven displaced after structure fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Five adults and two children have been displaced after a structure fire occurred Friday evening at 400 Hutton Lane in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the reported fire at 6:44 p.m. Friday to find fire coming from the front of the building. Crews...
KOMU
More than 1,000 Ameren customers without power in Camden County
MID-MISSOURI - Thousands of Ameren Missouri customers were without power late Thursday and throughout Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol first tweeted about the outage around 12:45 a.m. Friday. At its peak, more than 5,000 customers in Camden and Cole counties were without power. An Ameren Missouri spokesperson told KOMU...
KOMU
MSHP: Man drowns after falling into water at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an Osage Beach man, Dean Guiducci, drowned Thursday at the Lake of the Ozarks. Around 2:20 p.m., MSHF Troop F responded to Surdyke Port 20 Marina and Boat Rental, located on Spurce Lane in Osage Beach, after Guiducci, 69, fell into the water off of his dock.
KOMU
Local 7-year-old girl puts together 400 donations for Operation Christmas Child
MONITEAU COUNTY - Abigail Porter, a 7-year-old from Moniteau County, packed 400 shoeboxes full of donations for children across the globe for Operation Christmas Child. Abigail started packing shoeboxes for the project when she was 3 years old. That year, she packed 50. She says her goal is to keep growing every year.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 23
The snow is done, but we are still at the beginning of the bitter cold temperatures. Snow lagged behind the cold front by a few hours and dry air helped to keep snow totals on the lower end of the spectrum. Winds will continue to be strong causing this snow to blow around and visibility may be reduced at times. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph through Friday with winds calming down a touch, gusts of 25 mph, for Saturday.
KOMU
19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
KOMU
Veterans United hosts third year of Columbia's newest holiday tradition
COLUMBIA - Many holiday traditions came back this year after years of being limited or postponed due to the pandemic. However, Veterans United saw an opportunity for a new tradition amidst social distancing restrictions. VU's Bright Lights Holiday Nights returned in December for its third year. It's a drive-thru lights...
KOMU
Columbia provides update on winter weather response
COLUMBIA − Columbia city officials provided an update Friday afternoon regarding its winter weather response. Columbia Public Works said crews reported at 7 a.m. Friday to help with the ongoing winter weather event. A 30-person crew focused on addressing issues on priority routes and worked until 3:30 p.m. Public...
KOMU
Schmitt files lawsuit against propane gas supplier Gygr-Gas
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has filed a lawsuit against Cooper County propane gas supplier Gygr-Gas, the office announced Thursday. The lawsuit alleges Gygr-Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months, failed to notify customers that it would stop making propane deliveries and failed to refund customers prepayments for the propane.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know today: Saturday, Dec. 24
Thousands of Ameren Missouri customers were without power late Thursday and throughout Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol first tweeted about the outage around 12:45 a.m. Friday. At its peak, more than 5,000 customers in Camden and Cole counties were without power. With a mission to spread kindness locally, nonprofit...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri food-fund drive delivers holiday help for people facing food insecurity
COLUMBIA - Putting food on the table this year can put a dent in your wallet. That’s why fundraisers like the Partnership Against Hunger were more important than ever. And this holiday season, mid-Missourians are lending a helping hand. The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri continued its...
KOMU
Lasagna Love delivers home-baked comfort but is in need of more volunteers
COLUMBIA - Nonprofit organization Lasagna Love is in need of more volunteers in the mid-Missouri area. Lasagna Love helps feed people all across the country, but in Boone County, a lack of volunteers makes it hard to feed those in need. Lasagna Love says its main mission is to spread...
KOMU
EmVP: Veteran rings Salvation Army bells for over 20 years
COLUMBIA - You know it's the holiday season when you start to hear the Salvation Army bells ringing outside of stores across the country. The sound is a staple of the season, and you could say the same about one volunteer bell ringer. . "He's...
KOMU
What's open in Columbia on Christmas Eve and Day?
Hy-Vee Open until 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Day (Kitchen closes at 6 p.m.) Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch, 3 to 8 p.m. for dinner on Christmas Eve. Open noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Day. Truman's Bar and Grill. Open 2...
KOMU
Fulton asks residents to conserve energy
FULTON— The City of Fulton is asking its citizens to conserve electricity and natural gas. In a press release Saturday, City of Fulton public information officer Michael Shine said the nationwide severe weather has put a strain on natural gas and electric markets, leading to an increased cost for energy.
KOMU
Four more people file for CPS board candidacy
Seven people total have filed to run for the Columbia School Board in the April 4 election, competing for one of three available positions. Dean Klempke Jr., April Ferrao, James Gordon and John Lyman filed most recently. The other candidates are Paul Harper, John Potter and Chris Horn. The terms...
KOMU
Sturgeon awarded $50,000 grant for wastewater evaluation
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded the city of Sturgeon with a $50,000 grant for a Clean Water Engineering Report. The funds will help cover the costs of evaluating improvements to its wastewater system, according to a Friday news release. The grant will offer funding...
