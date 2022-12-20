ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Bodycam footage shows Indy police officers shoot armed murder suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released body camera footage from a September incident where a murder suspect was shot by an officer. The incident occurred on Sept. 16 just three hours after IMPD officers responded to a homicide. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to West 10th Street and North […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police: Multiple arrested following shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette Police says their department made multiple arrests following a shooting on Friday night from separate incidents. The first incident happened just after 7 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of N. 10th Street. During police investigation, they determined that Christopher Tauber, 44, was attempting to sell property to Marshawn Boles, 23. After being unable to reach an agreement, Boles allegedly shot at Tauber’s house as he was leaving the area, according to a news release Saturday.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire

GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Lafayette police arrest suspect in bank robbery

Lafayette, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette man was arrested Thursday accused of robbing a local bank. Lafayette police identified the suspect as Terrell Lenoir, 48. A news release from the news department says officers responded to a robbery at the First Merchants Bank branch at 250 Main St. at 2:31 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Person found shot and killed on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2:17 p.m., in the 600 block of Waterview Dr. That is located at a Westlake Apartments. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

LPD: Downtown bank robbery suspect in custody

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A downtown bank robbery suspect is in custody according to Lafayette Police Lt. Mike Brown. 48-year-old Terrell Lenoir of Lafayette is preliminarily charged with robbery, intimidation, and theft. According to police documents, Lenoir robbed First Merchants Bank, 250 Main St. in Lafayette, at about 2:30...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

CR - FOX NEWS CUT-IN

GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies after shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2:17 p.m., in the 600 block of Waterview Dr. That is located at Westlake Apartments. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Pedestrian struck and killed on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Indy’s south side on Tuesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Madison Avenue near E. Stop 11 Road, not far from Southport. Investigators believe a driver was traveling northbound on Madison and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

