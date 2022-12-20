LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette Police says their department made multiple arrests following a shooting on Friday night from separate incidents. The first incident happened just after 7 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of N. 10th Street. During police investigation, they determined that Christopher Tauber, 44, was attempting to sell property to Marshawn Boles, 23. After being unable to reach an agreement, Boles allegedly shot at Tauber’s house as he was leaving the area, according to a news release Saturday.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO