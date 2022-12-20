ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington County, AL

wdhn.com

Local power outages during the extreme morning cold

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
luvernejournal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
HIGHLAND HOME, AL
WSFA

Missing man found safe in Coffee County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia Sonic completing renovations for new drive-through

The Andalusia Sonic-Drive In restaurant has been undergoing a major renovation with many cosmetic changes coming including the restaurant’s biggest highlight: a new twin drive-through. Sonic closed on Nov. 2 when construction first began at the property. “We have added a twin drive-thru to our facility and also done...
ANDALUSIA, AL
Andalusia Star News

New owners celebrate one year anniversary at Tabby D’s

When Benjy and Amy Mikel became the new owners of Tabby D’s Family Restaurant in Andalusia on Oct. 11, 2021, one of their goals was to give back to the community. “Honestly, it was a quirky chance of fate. Our next-door neighbors Dewayne and Rita Scroggins mentioned selling the business one day. Benjy and I have both spent our careers in other aspects of the food business, and this sparked our interest,” Amy said. “We have always talked about how to give back to the greater good, especially with Andalusia being my hometown. I left 40 years ago and have traveled the world but always looked back at how both my brothers have followed in my dad’s footsteps and made a positive difference in the lives of people in the community. Tabby D’s gives Amy and me a chance to hopefully have a positive impact on the community,” Benjy added.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

One dead in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Pike County on Monday morning. According to information released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on December 19 when a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 231, about 3 miles north of Troy, and crashed into a tree.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Phyllis Bryant Farris

Mrs. Phyllis Bryant Farris, 73, of Andalusia, passed away at Medical Center Enterprise on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Funeral services for Mrs. Farris were Thursday, Dec. 22, at Foreman Funeral Home with Brother Joey Ogletree officiating. Interment followed in Andalusia Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Farris is survived by her spouse, Ralph...
ANDALUSIA, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

Chief: Suspect caught in Greenville linked to robberies in multiple counties

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle chase in Greenville led to the capture of a wanted man, according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn said the suspect, 23-year-old Quinterriues Powell, was wanted on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and theft of property in Greenville. Following the pursuit, he also faces charges of attempting to elude and reckless driving.
GREENVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Coffee Co. man charged with murder enters a not guilty plea

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of killing a woman in a May car accident in Coffee county has entered a not-guilty plea. Alex Rivera-Hernandez is accused of murdering Giselle Burgos-Santiago. She was the passenger of a car driven by Rivera-Hernandez in the New Hope Community...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama couple arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer

NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy couple is in the Dale County Jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer. A Newton police officer received a complaint about a drunk driver and stopped a car that matched the description and was owned by Danny Chestnut. According to police, Chestnut was questioned by the officer, and then […]
TROY, AL

