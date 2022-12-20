Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Local power outages during the extreme morning cold
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
wdhn.com
Crews rush to a fire in Geneva Co. that started in the kitchen
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple crews rushed to the scene of a house fire near Slocomb. The fire happened on the 4100 block of County Road 91 which is just southwest of Slocomb. Officials say heavy smoke was showing from the home and units had to cut a...
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
Andalusia Star News
Jones Veterinary staff carries on holiday tradition after passing of veterinarian
Jones Veterinary Hospital and the Andalusia Animal Shelter teamed up and raised $975 with a tribute to the late Dr. Louis “Doc” Jones with SantaPaws pictures last week. Held Friday, Dec. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m., the event also allowed for several donations to be made to benefit local shelter pets.
WSFA
Missing man found safe in Coffee County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
Alabama man killed in saw mill accident just days before Christmas
An Alabama lumber company worker was killed in an accident Wednesday, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Evan Kilpatrick, 20, of Troy, Alabama, was killed after being injured as he worked on a piece of machinery on Wednesday. The incident happened at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. Exactly...
wtvy.com
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Sonic completing renovations for new drive-through
The Andalusia Sonic-Drive In restaurant has been undergoing a major renovation with many cosmetic changes coming including the restaurant’s biggest highlight: a new twin drive-through. Sonic closed on Nov. 2 when construction first began at the property. “We have added a twin drive-thru to our facility and also done...
Andalusia Star News
New owners celebrate one year anniversary at Tabby D’s
When Benjy and Amy Mikel became the new owners of Tabby D’s Family Restaurant in Andalusia on Oct. 11, 2021, one of their goals was to give back to the community. “Honestly, it was a quirky chance of fate. Our next-door neighbors Dewayne and Rita Scroggins mentioned selling the business one day. Benjy and I have both spent our careers in other aspects of the food business, and this sparked our interest,” Amy said. “We have always talked about how to give back to the greater good, especially with Andalusia being my hometown. I left 40 years ago and have traveled the world but always looked back at how both my brothers have followed in my dad’s footsteps and made a positive difference in the lives of people in the community. Tabby D’s gives Amy and me a chance to hopefully have a positive impact on the community,” Benjy added.
wtvy.com
One dead in Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Pike County on Monday morning. According to information released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on December 19 when a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 231, about 3 miles north of Troy, and crashed into a tree.
fosterfollynews.net
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
Alabama man killed when three-wheeled motorcycle hits tree, troopers say
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his three-wheeled motorcycle struck a tree, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. Monday and claimed the life of a Phenix City, Alabama, man. Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was fatally injured when the 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle...
Andalusia Star News
Phyllis Bryant Farris
Mrs. Phyllis Bryant Farris, 73, of Andalusia, passed away at Medical Center Enterprise on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Funeral services for Mrs. Farris were Thursday, Dec. 22, at Foreman Funeral Home with Brother Joey Ogletree officiating. Interment followed in Andalusia Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Farris is survived by her spouse, Ralph...
Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
WSFA
Chief: Suspect caught in Greenville linked to robberies in multiple counties
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle chase in Greenville led to the capture of a wanted man, according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn said the suspect, 23-year-old Quinterriues Powell, was wanted on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and theft of property in Greenville. Following the pursuit, he also faces charges of attempting to elude and reckless driving.
Alabama woman killed after crashing car into high school building
An Alabama woman was killed Friday morning after her car struck a school building, police said. Flomaton police said a 21-year-old Atmore woman, who they did not immediately identify, drove her car into the Flomaton High School building at approximately midnight on Friday. The school, located on Highway 31 did...
16-year-old charged with using pocket knife at school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies charged a 16-year-old student at Choctawhatchee High School for using a pocket knife on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the teen confessed to pulling out the pocket knife and using it to cut a piece of paper. Deputies retrieved the knife from his front […]
wdhn.com
Coffee Co. man charged with murder enters a not guilty plea
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of killing a woman in a May car accident in Coffee county has entered a not-guilty plea. Alex Rivera-Hernandez is accused of murdering Giselle Burgos-Santiago. She was the passenger of a car driven by Rivera-Hernandez in the New Hope Community...
Andalusia Star News
Covington County Leadership Program installs birdhouse libraries for class project
The Covington County Leadership Program’s Class of 2022 installed three Little Birdhouse Libraries at Public Housing Authority offices in Andalusia, Opp, and Florala for their class project this year. Members of the 2022 Covington County Leadership Program are Abbe Gwaltney of Covington Charm Boutique, Yvonne Sowell of Andalusia Health,...
Alabama couple arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer
NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy couple is in the Dale County Jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer. A Newton police officer received a complaint about a drunk driver and stopped a car that matched the description and was owned by Danny Chestnut. According to police, Chestnut was questioned by the officer, and then […]
