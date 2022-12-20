Read full article on original website
Fulton County Animal Services closed to public while dogs quarantined for canine flu
Officials at Fulton County Animal Services say dogs at their facility have tested positive for a highly contagious strain of dog flu. They ask pet owners in the Atlanta area to monitor their own dogs for symptoms of the canine influenza virus, which may include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, labored breath and lethargy.
Bills are greeted by hundreds of fans in Rochester as they FINALLY head home on Christmas Day
Bills fans trekked out to Rochester on Sunday morning to great the team after they had to stay overnight in Chicago due to extreme weather conditions back home in Buffalo.
Seven dead in Buffalo as winter storm freezes eastern U.S. on Christmas Day
Dec 25 (Reuters) - A deadly blizzard pummeled Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping people in their cars, causing power outages and raising the death toll from a severe winter storm system that has swept the United States.
