Read full article on original website
Related
Blue Bloods Felt Like A Different Show To Vanessa Ray After Eddie And Jamie Got Together
"Blue Bloods" is a long-running procedural on CBS that's managed to keep things fresh for fans over a decade into its run. The basic premise of the show has remained consistent throughout all of that time. The central focus of the series is the Reagan family, most of whom work in law enforcement to some capacity. Across the show, we see how the Reagans interact with others and get used to having different people function as allies and enemies.
The Deleted Scene From Hawaii Five-0 That Would Have Changed Everything
The "Hawaii Five-0" reboot came to a satisfying conclusion with the aptly titled series finale episode, "Aloha." Aloha means hello and goodbye in Hawaiian. While it may mean goodbye for now for the beloved action series, the finale suggested a new beginning for our hero throughout the series, Steve McGarrett, played by Alex O'Loughlin. O'Loughlin was actually planning on leaving after Season 10, which was the real reason for the show ending.
Paul McCartney Said George Harrison Was ‘Cocky’ and Had a Good Sense of Himself as a Kid
Paul McCartney said George Harrison was 'cocky' and had a good sense of himself as a kid. George had a strong personality.
CSI's George Eads Really Struggled With Marg Helgenberger's Initial Exit From The Show
When "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" began airing back in 2000, it was probably expected to do no better or worse than any other police procedural of the time period. This likely made it all the more surprising for CBS when the show exploded in popularity to the point where members of its hardcore fan base were regularly seen walking around in shirts and hats from the iconic series.
Why Benita From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar
In the very first season of the crime drama show "Blue Bloods," there were many unexpected twists and turns present that can still be seen today. One of which was the sweet nurse Benita Ginn in Season 1 Episode "After Hours", who was bereaved of her boyfriend and the father of her unborn child. While she is at first painted as being an unfortunate victim left in the aftermath, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his then-partner Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito) later realized it was Benita who was the villain all along after questioning another suspect.
Cher, 76, hints she’s engaged to younger man Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36, and shows off massive diamond ring in new photo
CHER has hinted she’s engaged to her 36-year-old boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards. The 76-year-old has shared a photo of a massive diamond ring her beau surprised her with on Sunday. Cher recently opened up a bit about her relationship with Alexander while answering a fan question on...
At long last, "The Long Kiss Goodnight" is getting the holiday affection it deserves
When I wrote about my abiding love for "The Long Kiss Goodnight" in 2016, it wasn't widely known or easy to find. Unless you owned or wanted to buy the DVD, you were out of luck. A viewing wasn't even obtainable on a streaming service, whether for the price of a subscription or rental fee.
Showtime Gives Yellowjackets Fans Their First Look At Grown-Up Van
When "Yellowjackets" premiered on Showtime in 2021, it quickly became a critical darling and, thanks in part to its weekly release model, a subject of intense fan obsession. Created by husband and wife team Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, "Yellowjackets" unfolds in two distinct timelines. In 1996, an elite high school soccer team is stranded in the remote wilderness when their plane crashes en route to a tournament. In the present day, the adult versions of the survivors contend with unresolved trauma and unsolved mysteries.
Jorja Fox Managed To Get A Catherine And Sara Rivalry Removed From The CSI Script
Filming a season of network television is a gargantuan task. The task of essentially offering a feature film a week becomes near-impossible when episode counts get into the double digits. While not as common today, typical network procedurals still knock out large episode orders that require them to be in near-constant production. It's an exhaustive process. Production on "Law and Order: SVU," for instance, was partly shut down in 2014 to give its cast, especially lead Mariska Hargitay, a chance to rest (per Deadline).
That '70s Show Fans Refuse To Forget How Jackie's Friends Betrayed Her
On "That '70s Show," Jackie (Mila Kunis) famously dated three of the four male leads on the show. Kunis has made it clear that she thinks her character ended up with the wrong one in the upcoming reboot, "That '90s Show." In an interview with Access Hollywood, Kunis explained that she thought her character, who will be married to Michael Kelso in the reboot — played by Kunis' real-life husband Ashton Kutcher — made the wrong choice. She believes her character should be with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama).
The Seinfeld Fanny Pack Storyline That Never Made It Onto An Episode
One of the most interesting aspects of the beloved sitcom "Seinfeld" is how it serves as a time capsule for some of the biggest trends of the 1990s. If there was a fad during the '90s, fans could be sure that "Seinfeld" made fun of it in some capacity. From two-line phones to non-fat yogurt to label makers, the series went out of its way to lambast nearly every new craze that popped up during its time on air.
Shameless' Showrunner Felt It Was Important To Incorporate COVID-19 In The Final Season
The Showtime hit "Shameless" spent 11 seasons following South Side Chicagoan Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) and the effects his alcoholism had on those around him, particularly his six children. Macy earned six Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor for playing the difficult yet endearing Frank, and the gritty dramedy sometimes pulled back the curtain on its fictional universe to give a peek into real-world events and how they affected ordinary folks just trying to survive day-to-day.
All The Monsters In The Witcher: Blood Origin Explained
The following contains spoilers for "The Witcher: Blood Origin" and "The Witcher." The first spin-off from "The Witcher" franchise on Netflix promises to deliver a story that will attract fans of the books, series, and video games. While the absence of Henry Cavill feels highly conspicuous, this has more to do with the mini-series' setting than with his departure from the primary "Witcher" series (via IndieWire). "The Witcher: Blood Origin" takes place more than a thousand years before the events of the first two seasons of "The Witcher," specifically during a cataclysmic magical event known as the conjunction of the spheres when the opening of numerous portals leads to the arrival of humans and monsters to the continent which, at the time, is only inhabited by dwarves and elves.
Yellowstone's Lilli Kay Joined The Show With A Lifetime Of Riding Experience
In the ongoing fifth season of Taylor Sheridan's hugely popular "Yellowstone," the Dutton family has climbed even further up the echelons of power in Montana. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is serving as governor, with his loyal daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) as his chief of staff and his son Jamie (Wes Bentley) as the attorney general. Of course, it's not entirely a family affair. In Season 5, Episode 2, "Yellowstone" viewers are introduced to Clara Brewer (played by Lilli Kay), Dutton's personal assistant.
Ryan Coogler's Original Plan For Val In Black Panther 2 Would Have Made Way More Sense
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hit cinemas in November 2022, capping off Marvel Studios' Phase 4. The sequel to the 2018 cultural phenomenon, "Wakanda Forever" emerged as a financial success, raking in over $400 million domestically (via The Numbers), making it one of the biggest hits of the year. Beyond finances, the Marvel sequel has been lauded across the board for its emotional resonance and tackling themes of grief and sorrow, which were largely influenced by real life events.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Reveals the Truth About the Wild Hunt and Who They Are
The Wild Hunt are a group of skeleton riders who are a dark omen of death before battle. 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' teases how they came to be with one central character.
It's Not Historically Accurate, But Fans Think Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter Is A Fun Ride
"Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" celebrated the 10-year anniversary of its release in 2022 with some re-evaluation by movie fans. The 2012 action/horror/comedy debuted in theaters in 3D in the summer to a worldwide box office take of over $116 million on a budget of $69 million (mostly likely before print and advertising costs were figured in). While the film was, for the most part, a modest financial success, critics weren't kind in their appraisals, and its 33 percent rating on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes represents a "rotten" score.
Our Heads Are Spinning Over This Look At Leonardo DiCaprio As Spider-Man
For many webheads out there, it's hard to envision anyone else donning the Spider-Man mask other than Tobey Maguire. The actor portrayed the iconic Marvel superhero and his secret identity of Peter Parker in the character's first major live-action movie, released in 2002 and directed by Sam Raimi, and would reprise the role in the film's two sequels, cementing Spider-Man in the minds of many fans. Even after the beloved live-action portrayals of the character from Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, many fans still consider Maguire's performance the one that all other Spideys should aspire to reach.
Joe Mantegna Buried His Belief Of A Criminal Minds Reboot Until He Was Actually On Set
Amid a 15-season run that saw more than 300-episodes of "Criminal Minds" make it to the primetime airwaves, it was a little surprising when the series called it quits in 2020. That's even more true given how devoted the series' fanbase had become over that span, and how strong the series continued to be on the ratings front. Still, even diehard fans might've agreed "Criminal Minds" had gotten a touch formulaic after such a lengthy network run. And after a two-year hiatus, the series received a much-needed refresh when it debuted on Paramount+, with longtime showrunner Erica Messer conjuring a multifaceted narrative that both fits within and boldly expands on the original series' formula.
Crazy Heart Director Scott Cooper Details The 'Life-Changing Moment' He Had With Jeff Bridges
Filmmaker Scott Cooper has managed to build an impressive career for himself over the last decade. Following the release of his debut, "Crazy Heart," Cooper has dabbled in the horror genre with "Antlers," taken a stab at historical fiction with "Hostiles," and brought the true-crime saga of Whitey Bulger to life with "Black Mass."
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0