The following contains spoilers for "The Witcher: Blood Origin" and "The Witcher." The first spin-off from "The Witcher" franchise on Netflix promises to deliver a story that will attract fans of the books, series, and video games. While the absence of Henry Cavill feels highly conspicuous, this has more to do with the mini-series' setting than with his departure from the primary "Witcher" series (via IndieWire). "The Witcher: Blood Origin" takes place more than a thousand years before the events of the first two seasons of "The Witcher," specifically during a cataclysmic magical event known as the conjunction of the spheres when the opening of numerous portals leads to the arrival of humans and monsters to the continent which, at the time, is only inhabited by dwarves and elves.

