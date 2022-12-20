Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Says a Fear of Being Indicted Didn't Play into Decision to Run in 2024: 'I Did Nothing Wrong'
Trump is currently mired in a number of investigations into his personal conduct and that of his eponymous company Amid numerous investigations into his conduct during and after leaving the presidency, Donald Trump says a fear of being indicted didn't spur him to announce his 2024 candidacy. "That didn't play into it," Trump, 76, told New York magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi in a sprawling new profile. Speaking to Nuzzi, Trump said, "I did nothing wrong," adding: "I don't know how you get indicted if you've done nothing wrong....
Mitch McConnell Says Donald Trump's 'Political Clout Has Diminished'
Speaking to NBC News, McConnell said the Republican party "can do a better job with less potential interference" from the former president, adding Trump "may have other things to do" While he once expressed support for Donald Trump, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell now says the former president's hold on the party has "diminished." "Here's what I think has changed: I think the former president's political clout has diminished," McConnell told NBC News in an interview this week. The remarks are an escalation of criticism from McConnell, who previously denounced...
Cassidy Hutchinson's Full Bombshell Testimony Released: 'They Will Ruin My Life, Mom'
On Thursday, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots released hundreds of pages of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson made headlines earlier this year with her shocking public testimony about Donald Trump before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. But Hutchinson said even more behind closed doors, sitting for hours of recorded depositions ahead of the televised hearing. On Thursday, the committee released hundreds of pages of Hutchinson's testimony, offering a deeper look at how Trump allies initially tried...
The Most Memorable Moments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Visit to Washington
The wartime hero was met with an outpouring of love as he pleaded for American politicians to continue helping Ukraine fend off Russian attacks. The Ukrainian president arrived at the White House on Wednesday wearing green military fatigues for his meeting with the Bidens. The Walk and Talk. President Biden...
Republican Kari Lake's Bid to Overturn Election Dismissed by Judge, Katie Hobbs Affirmed as Ariz. Governor
Kari Lake, who promoted Donald Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him, has refused to concede her own election loss An Arizona judge has rejected Republican Kari Lake's attempt to overturn her election loss in the Arizona Governor's race, affirming Democrat Katie Hobbs as the winner in last month's election, according to multiple reports. Lake, an ardent ally of Donald Trump who repeated his lies that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen from him, had alleged that problems with ballot printers at some polling...
People
370K+
Followers
63K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0