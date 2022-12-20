Speaking to NBC News, McConnell said the Republican party "can do a better job with less potential interference" from the former president, adding Trump "may have other things to do" While he once expressed support for Donald Trump, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell now says the former president's hold on the party has "diminished." "Here's what I think has changed: I think the former president's political clout has diminished," McConnell told NBC News in an interview this week. The remarks are an escalation of criticism from McConnell, who previously denounced...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO