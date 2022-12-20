ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran player addresses shocking rookie hazing

By Stacey Mickles
 5 days ago
The hazing of rookies in the NFL is a tradition around the league. For the most part, it’s nothing too serious and it normally involves rookies either having to sing in front of the whole team or in some instances, pick up a huge tab at dinner.

There was a rumor circulating that the San Francisco 49ers defensive back Drake Jackson had to pick up a dinner tab of $322,391.05.  Jackson showed the tab on social media and before you knew it, the video had gone viral.

The tab had a bunch of outrageous charges like a huge tip of $200,000. But it turns out it was all a prank. The veteran players got the restaurant in on the prank and later defensive lineman Arik Armstead explained the whole incident via Twitter.

“Y’all silly if you thought a dinner can cost 300k. It was a prank,” Arik Armstead wrote. “The waitress went overboard. The dinner was 7500 me and 2 other vets gave 1k towards it. The rooks split 4500. We had a great time too. I had good vets as a young player I would never do a rookie like that.”

All is well that ends well but you have to admit it was a funny prank. Turns out the actual bill was only $4500. The rookies probably breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their whole rookie checks didn’t have to cover one meal.

The Comeback

