trumbulltimes.com
Hartford police investigate non-fatal shootings reported early Sunday
HARTFORD – Police announced that they are investigating several non-fatal shootings that they said occurred early Sunday. At about 1 a.m., police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim “in the area of 179 Allyn St.,” which is yards from Union Station. When they arrived, officers found a man in his thirties suffering from a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the Hartford Police Department said in a news release.
Eyewitness News
Three dead in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning. Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital. The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies Months After Getting Shot in New Haven
A man that was critically injured after a New Haven shooting in September has died. Police said 46-year-old Kenneth Cloud, of Seymour, was pronounced dead Thursday after sustaining serious injuries in the Sept. 16 shooting. Officers responded to a shooting on Atwater Street between Dover Street and Wilcox Place at...
Arrest made in New Haven 2021 double homicide: Police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an apartment nearly a year ago has been arrested, according to New Haven police. These are one of the many investigation updates police provided in a press conference Friday. Octavius Kindred, 38, of New Haven,...
Victim in West Hartford pedestrian crash identified
West Hartford police say a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Mohegan Drive on Wednesday has now died. The victim has been identified at Carlos Galarza, 60, of Bridgeport.
NBC Connecticut
Man Involved in Old Saybrook Crash Missing, May Be in Need of Medical Attention
Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a man that's been missing since Saturday afternoon. Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says that 64-year-old Robert Lagano of Old Saybrook had been driving in the area of Essex Road during the mid-afternoon hours when his vehicle unexpectedly went off the roadway and into a group of trees.
DoingItLocal
So Sad- Homeless Man Found Dead At Bridgeport Train Station On Christmas Eve
2022-12-24-7:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– A homeless man was found dead at the Bridgeport train station. CPR was attempted. No foul play is suspected.
Bridgeport man dies after car crashes into river
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after his car crashed into a river in Bridgeport early Saturday morning, police said. Bridgeport police and fire officials responded to a call of an accident at the intersection of Stratford and Waterview Avenues just before 3 a.m. and found that a car traveled down an embankment before […]
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Critically Injured in West Hartford Crash Has Died: Police
A man that was critically injured during a pedestrian crash in West Hartford last night has died, according to police. The crash happened in the area of Mohegan Drive and Carlyle Road at about 5 p.m. Responding officers found a person with critical injuries. He was taken to a nearby...
Train hits unoccupied vehicle in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured after a train hit an unoccupied vehicle Thursday evening in Meriden. Two vehicles had crashed in the area of Brittania Street and Center Street, leaving one disabled on the tracks, according to a spokesperson for the City of Meriden. Police were in the process of notifying Amtrak […]
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Encounter Floodwaters While Responding to Call in Stonington
Firefighters in Stonington had to deal with some flooding while responding to a fire call Friday morning. The call came in for a fire at a home on Lindberg Road in the Lord's Point section of Stonington. As firefighters made their way to the scene, they encountered some floodwaters across...
Woman assaults man, smashes car windows with baseball bat at North Haven gas station
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Thursday after assaulting a man and smashing his car windows with a baseball bat at a North Haven gas station, police said. North Haven police responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 641 Washington St. around 5:20 p.m. and learned that a woman was involved […]
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven man who exchanged gunfire with police in 2019 pleads guilty
NEW HAVEN — A city man has pleaded guilty after prosecutors say he exchanged gunfire with a detective who was trying to arrest him in 2019. Marcus Rivera also pleaded guilty in the December 2018 shooting of a woman in the Fair Haven section of New Haven, the state Division of Criminal Justice said Friday.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) –A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Norwich. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Prospect Street and Hickory Street, according to police. The pedestrian’s identity has not been publicly announced. The driver was “located” at the scene, according to police, […]
Disabled vehicle struck by CTrail in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A CTrail train struck an unoccupied disabled car in Meriden on Thursday night. Meriden officials said there was a two-car crash earlier Thursday evening that caused one of the cars to become disabled on the railroad tracks at Brittania St. and Center St. As Meriden police...
NBC Connecticut
Burst Pipe Shuts Down Hartford Library For at Least a Week
Dropping temperatures have played a role in the temporary closure of one of Hartford's libraries. Officials say the city's Main Street library will be closed for at least a week after a four-inch water feed line to a chiller in a fourth floor penthouse broke around 10:30 Saturday morning. All...
NBC Connecticut
2 Pedestrian Crashes Under Investigation in New Haven
Police are investigating two separate pedestrian crashes that happened in New Haven Thursday night. One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the area of Broadway and Whalley Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Authorities said they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Another pedestrian...
Manchester man shot, killed in Hartford
A Manchester man was found dead from a gunshot wound this morning in Hartford. Hartford police have identified the man as Jose Rodriguez, 23. According to police, officers found Rodriguez in a vehicle near Canton and Donald streets around 1:50 a.m.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown
2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Struck by Car in Waterbury Hit-and-Run
Waterbury Police are looking for the person who hit a pedestrian in Waterbury Thursday night. Authorities said they were called to the area of East Main Street and Cherry Street at about 7:30 p.m. Responding officers said a woman in her 40s was struck by a vehicle that fled the...
