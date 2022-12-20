ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Theme Park Fan Shares How to get Unlimited Free Food at 'Universal Studios'

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RlAC2_0jozLGOg00

Where do we sign up?

From butter beer to Krusty Burgers, there's a lot of deliciousness for you to chow down on and sip on as you walk through Universal Studios Orlando. That said, nobody likes the part where you have to pay up theme-park prices for the food and drink. But what if you could enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience at Universal without once reaching for your wallet?

You're in luck- there's a special event coming up very soon that lets visitors do just that! Theme park enthusiast @thsismaxkennedy lets his viewers in on the sweet details.

View the original article to see embedded media.

WHOA! A theme park meetup where the best rides are open, most of the restaurants are open with all-you-can-eat service, and perhaps the best part- you don't have to deal with massive crowds like you do during an average day. With thinned-out crowds and shorter wait times, you can hop on your favorite rides again and again!

Of course, we've got to talk ticket prices. While food and drink might be free once you're through the gate, you've still got to buy your way in. So what's the damage?

"$229/239 for one night, $348 for 2 nights. Sounds like a lot, but with the admission and food it more than pays for it," Max explains. For perspective, an average day ticket is $109-159 depending on the season. That may be a bit more pricey, but for all the free food and drink, and the perks of having smaller crowds, it sounds like a deal! And in case you were worried about getting seriously shorted on hours there with the evening opening... "...you can get in as early as 5 and the Saturday event we went to was from 9-1:30am. So at most 8 1/2hrs," Max adds. Not bad!

"If all the food is free, why do you need the gift card?" asked @nickchagrin. "For alcoholic drinks and food outside of the park at the resorts and CityWalk," Max replied. So sweet, even more perks!

People who've done it loved it. "I did it this past year, I don’t think I can ever do the parks normally again," attested @_alwayshelen. "We went last month and I drank too much butterbeer that I was literally peeing every 15 minutes," shared @mountford14. LMAO!

The next Orlando Informer Meetup will be Feb. 3-4, 2023. Tickets are limited, so if you want to grab yours, you can do so on their website here !

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneyfoodblog.com

$1 BILLION Expansion Coming to a Hotel Near Disney World

Although some guests want to stay at a Disney hotel when visiting Disney World, many opt to stay elsewhere to save a little money or to be closer to other fun things to do in Orlando. There are, of course, many options for guests wishing to stay off-property, including hotels...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon

Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

New attractions opening to Florida theme parks in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — In 2022, Florida theme parks were busy opening new attractions. SeaWorld Orlando debuted its Ice Breaker coaster, while its sibling park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opened Iron Gwazi. Disney also opened a new coaster at EPCOT: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. And 2023 promises to...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Dueling decor brings holiday joy to Orlando neighborhood

If you’ve ever wondered whether holiday decorations can rise to the level of an art form, the Orlando neighborhood of Dover Shores will tell you the answer is YES. Two families across from each other have been upping the artistic ante every year, and this one is no exception.
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

“Chapek Screwed Up” But DeSantis Won’t Back Down on Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Time is ticking for Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). For years, this district has essentially allowed Disney World to function as its own county government. The arrangement has let Disney World have a huge amount of power and control over the land on which it operates in Orlando. But following Disney’s negative comments about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”) the Florida legislature passed a law that will strip Disney of those powers and dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. With 2023 rapidly approaching, what’s the latest update on the dissolution, and will Disney be able to “save” its district in some way? Here’s what we know.
FLORIDA STATE
piratesandprincesses.net

Disney Is Once Again Suing Over Walt Disney World Property Values

It seems that Disney is once again spending a lot of time and money suing the Orange County Property Appraiser. This is a different appraiser than the one they were fighting before. Previously Rick Singh was the Orange County Property Appraiser and he was replaced with Amy Mercardo, who is more amicable and will work with Disney more, having given them credits in the past, but apparently it’s not enough.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
ORLANDO, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Walt Disney World to build affordable housing for theme park employees

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has announced plans to build 1,300 affordable houses for workers at its Disney World Florida theme park. Real estate company The Michaels Organization will work as the developer...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
COCOA BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL

Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
657
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy