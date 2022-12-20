Used Cars: The 10 Biggest Winners on the Market Right Now in Terms of Lifespan

Used car prices have finally started to cool down , but deals are still hard to come by, and prices remain near record highs. That said, good finds are out there — consumers just have to know what to look for and what’s available. A new report from iSeeCars.com should help.

By analyzing over 2 million used vehicles, iSeeCars.com identified models with the longest lifespan and then compared those models with their current used car values. By doing this, they were able to calculate the best values for 10-year-old vehicles ranked by the price of their remaining potential lifespan.

This is the list of used cars with the greatest potential lifespan and how much they cost.

10. Dodge Grand Caravan

Convenient, strong and ever-reliable, the Dodge Grand Caravan is a staple in the minivan space. Used, these vehicles cost $10,354 and have 86K miles on them. They have a total potential lifespan of 209K miles, so that’s 41% remaining.

9. Ford Fusion

Intuitively designed, roomy and reliable, the Ford Fusion is a solid choice as far as sedans go. Used, they cost $10,079 on average and usually sell with 85K miles logged. They have a potential lifespan of 201K miles, so still have 42% remaining lifespan.

8. Kia Sedona

Kia Sedonas are loved for their gentle and balanced rides. Used, they go for about $9,640 on average and come with 88K miles clocked. They have a potential lifespan of 209K miles, so even after the 88K miles logged, 42% of their remaining lifespan is untapped.

7. Chevrolet Impala

The Chevrolet Impala is one of the slickest large cars out there. In used condition, these cars go for an average of $9,706 and come $112K miles benched. They have a potential lifespan of 230K miles, so that’s 49% of remaining lifespan.

6. Honda Accord

Zippy, cool and spacious, Honda Accords are a longtime favorite in the midsize car category. Used, these vehicles average $13,437 and come with 114K miles on the dash. With a total potential lifespan of 226K miles. That leaves a 50% remaining potential lifespan.

5. Toyota Camry Hybrid

Smooth, spacious, and good on fuel (even more so in newer models), the Toyota Camry Hybrid is a standout midsize car. It costs, on average, $14,360 used, and has a total potential lifespan of 231K miles. So if bought with 117K miles already clocked, it still has up to 51% of life left in it.

4. Honda Civic Coupe

It’s sporty, but it’s also reliable. The Honda Civic Coupe sells in used condition for about $12,673 and usually has 118K miles logged. It sports a total potential lifespan of 226K miles, leaving buyers with up to 52% remaining lifespan.

3. Toyota Prius

A pioneer in hybrid cars, the Toyota Prius remains one of the most popular in the category. A used Toyota Prius retails for about $13,878 and has 129K miles clocked. It touts a total potential lifespan of 251K miles. That leaves a 52% remaining potential lifespan.

2. Honda Fit

Spiffy, safe and good on fuel, the Honda Fit is a nice little ride. A used Honda Fit sells for approximately $12,347 and has 110K miles logged. It has a total potential lifespan of 207K miles. That leaves a 53% remaining potential lifespan.

1. Toyota Avalon

Vigorous, user-friendly and poised, the Toyota Avalon is a star in the large car category. The Toyota Avalon sells in used condition for about $15,818 with 143K miles logged. It sports a total potential lifespan of 246K miles, leaving buyers with up to 58% remaining lifespan.

